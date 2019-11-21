Get To Know: WESLEE

London-born Emma and Kansas-born Josh are WESLEE together, making infectious, synth-heavy R&B and proving that they’re definitely one to keep an eye on in the upcoming year…

WESLEE songs explore relatable topics from heartbreak to real situations that Emma experiences. Her aim is to always keep things authentic, and that is something that resonates with their listeners.

Their debut single ‘Gassed’ quickly put the music duo on the map, with impressive support from BBC Radio 1’s Mistajam as his ‘Hottest Record in the World’.

This week we met with Emma and Josh and spoke about snacking, musical influences and how they’re improving their live shows…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We are Emma and Josh and together we make up WESLEE. Emma is is from London and Josh is from Kansas. We met in NY six years ago writing for other people.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Sounds like us.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I guess family, or at least subconsciously it was family.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Emma: This changes all the time - can hear anything at any given time and it will have an impact in some way shape or form.

Josh: Currently have re-found a love of Beck and Elliot Smith. Frank Ocean and Prince are always in there.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Our writing process is always the same - a lot of snacking, a lot of laughing and a lot of ideas…it’s unbelievable how many half songs we have.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I don’t think we’ve nailed this yet, we’ve tried so many different setups from just the two of us to full band to half band, with every performance we learn a little more and hopefully one of these days it will all click but what you can expect now is to come listen maybe dance and hopefully leave feeling full like after a big delicious meal.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think the way it all started still stands out, to put out a song and have it become Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World 24 hours later was pretty amazing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Josh: I met Jamie Woon in the studio kitchen once and fumbled over words for a couple minutes sounding like a complete idiot. (Hope he doesn’t see this lol)

Emma: Cilla Black.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Josh: Aimee Mann, Dan + Shay (thanks to Emma).

Emma: Kirk Franklin 'Brighter Day' - feel good banger.

10) When can we see you live?

Just played a show in London…next show TBD??? Coming to a city somewhere in 2020.