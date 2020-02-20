Get To Know: YellowStraps

Belgium-based duo YellowStraps is made up of brothers Yvan and Alban. They’d been floating around many radars for a while and with the recent release of their EP Goldress, the group reveal their unique neo soul sound.

With an already established presence in the Belgian scene, the brothers are now looking to conquer the rest of the world. This, without a doubt will happen naturally thanks to their heavy influence of British and American music, mixed with their unique melodies.

This week, the brothers chat to us about their influences, career highlights and upcoming tour…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We are YellowStraps. We are two brothers born in Rwanda but living in Belgium for 20 years. We just released a new EP called Goldress!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Mellow, Soul, Alternative.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Young artists like Archy Marshall, Alex Turner when he was a teenager, Tom Misch, Cosmo Pyke...but also friends like Romeo Elvis, Le Motel, L’Or du Commun, Angèle, Swing...all the Brussels scene is really inspiring and gave us the grit to make music more seriously.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

King Krule, Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei, Moonchild, FKJ, Daniel Caesar...

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Usually Alban produces the beats and creates the melodies and then Yvan writes the lyrics and sings on it. Then we arrange and add some elements with the musicians in the studio.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

We have two different live setups. One duo and one with the full band (keys, bass and drums) and sometimes a saxophone player!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

The COLORS show for sure! This was the sickest experience so far.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Yeah first time we met archy from King Krule. It was during a live show in Brussels in 2011 I think and it was so mindblowing. I never had that feeling again since.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Justin Bieber haha! And a French rapper called Josman! We are big fans of his work.

10) When can we see you live?

We are going to be touring in May all around Europe! You can see all our tour dates on our Instagram!