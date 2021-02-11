Get To Know: Zoe Wees

From Hamburg, Germany, Zoe Wees is creating “deep, unique and autobiographical” music that feels anthemic. Inspired by Jessie J’s empowering artistry, Zoe started making music as a child and continues to write and produce music as a form of expression. She says that writing is her “therapy and it helps me to understand myself better”.

Her breakout debut single ‘Control’ caught the attention of many and cemented her as one of the most exciting upcoming artists for the next year. The track features deeply personal lyrics about her Rolandic childhood epilepsy paired with a big pop power ballad that really showcases her stunning vocals. She also recently made her US TV debut performing the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in January, of which she says was her “biggest career highlight so far”.

Credit: Philipp Gladsome

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

I am Zoe Wees, singer-songwriter, 18 years old and I come from Hamburg, Germany. I've been making music since I was a child. It's my best form of expression and I love getting lost in music. Music is my therapy and my life.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

My sound is deep, unique and autobiographical.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Jessie J has always been a great musical inspiration to me. Her voice is unique and her performances are full of energy. When I was a little kid, I wanted to be like that strong woman. Then I started to sing a lot, train my voice and learn instruments. A few years ago, of course, I never thought that I would become a full-time musician. But now, it is what it is and I am incredibly proud to walk this path with my team.

4) Who are your biggest musical infuences?

My musical inspirations change from time to time and it depends on my mood and the situation. At the moment I am discovering the music from Daughter. I love her voicings and the sound walls. The contrast of minimalism and big refrains. I like the fragility in her voice.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album...

Songwriting is very intimate and personal to me. I have a small team of producers and professional songwriters around me. I exchange my thoughts and feelings with them and we are permanently in a creative vibe. I only write autobiographical songs. All lyrics are written and the stories behind it are experienced by me. I always want to give the best in sessions. In many sessions I write one or two songs a day. I also record on the same day, because I can put the most emotions into my voice. Writing is my therapy and it helps me to understand myself better.

View the lyrics It's hard for girls like us

We don't know who we trust

Not even the ones we love

'Cause they don't know



Stuck here

Stuck here in these waters

So sick to my stomach

Is anybody there?



Red lights

Red lights in the darkness

Everyone's so heartless

Does anybody care?



It's so hard to explain

With your heart in a cage

Only whisper but you wanna shout

'Cause the second you wake

Too much pressure to take

Every part of you wants to cry out



It's hard for girls like us

We don't know who we trust

Not even the ones we love

'Cause they don't know

Try to numb this pain

'Cause we don't wanna get hurt again

Left alone out in the rain

They don't know



Mirror, mirror on the wall

I don't see beautiful

Staring back at me

Watching, watching my heart bleed out

Trying not to freak out



It's hard for girls like us

We don't know who we trust

Not even the ones we love

'Cause they don't know

Try to numb this pain

'Cause we don't wanna get hurt again

Left alone out in the rain

They don't know



It's hard for us

For girls like us

Girls like us

They don't know



It's hard for us

For girls like us

Girls like us

They don't know



So, whoa-oh

And the worst part is

When they smile like this

And it hits me hard

Hits me hard



Try to play it cool

But inside I'm bruised

And it breaks my heart

Breaks my heart



It's hard for all of us

We don't know who we trust

Not even the ones we love

They don't know

Try to numb this pain

'Cause we don't wanna get hurt again

Left alone out in the rain

They don't know



It's hard for us

For girls like us (girls like us)

Girls like us

They don't know



It's hard for us

For girls like us (girls like us)

Girls like us

They don't know Writer(s): Nicolas Rebscher, Zoe Wees, Repko Ricardo Munoz, Hight, Patrick Salmy Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I can't wait to finally be onstage live. At the moment I'm working on a concept with my band. It will defnitely be something special. Be curious.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My biggest career highlight so far was the defnetly The Late Late Show with James Corden. For me it was the greatest moment to appear on US TV for the first time.It was the first big step for me in America. Hopefully I can play a show in the US as well. That would be unbelievable.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Of course. Lewis Capaldi invited me to one of his concerts in Germany. After his show we went backstage together. Back then I showed him my still unreleased song 'Control'. He was basically the frst to hear my song. It was such an exciting moment. His feedback was so good for me. He had a catch from the refrain and I was like "Yeeeah".

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Apache - 'Fame'. A German artist.

10) When can we see you live?

I'm planning a big live streaming concert for May. And hopefully I'll be able to perform with my band in the summer. It depends on the corona situation.