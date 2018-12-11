Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London

Rising since 2012, Croydon-raised rapper, A2, is here to show people he’s not messing around.

Riding a new wave of music, A2 came to Tape London to bless us with a performance of ‘Flex Luthor’. The first single on his latest EP Purple, it makes us feel the need to ditch our socials and live in the moment. But we also need to tweet him to ask when his next show is so we can’t really win!

A2’s raps are all about demanding authenticity of yourself and those around you, it’s honest, truthful, and confrontational. This song channels that perfectly. Giving us truthful doses of his life, we find ourselves enthralled by the concepts he presents - and keeps us wanting to know more.

WATCH A2’S EPIC PERFORMANCE OF ‘FLEX LUTHOR’ HERE:

You can find A2 on tracks with the likes of 6LACK to Yxng Bane and Suspect. Don’t forget, his latest EP Purple and more is available for you to check out on all streaming platforms.

