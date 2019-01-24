MTV Push

Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London

We can't stop thinking about this hypnotising performance of her latest single...

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 11:00

21-year-old Icelandic singer, Glowie, is here to make a change with her music.

Delivering a message of body positivity with her latest single ‘Body’, Glowie’s music is unlike anything we’ve heard before. Bringing her music to life for us at the MTV PUSH Live event at Tape London, Glowie, one of our Ones To Watch, kicked off an amazing night followed by the likes of Jade Bird and Sam Fender.​

Why are we so obsessed with the up and coming singer we hear you ask? Well, here’s why.

Glowie knows how to have fun with her music, whilst also putting across deep and meaningful messages. She carries a depth within her sound that you can uncover when you dig beneath the surface, but that can also go straight over your head at 2am in the club because it’s just so irresistibly dance-worthy. She may be a breath of fresh air, but you can also find safety in her music.​

Credit: Shane Benson

After making it big on the Icelandic music scene back in 2015 with her single ‘No More’, it has since been a rollercoaster that only goes up for the young artist. You may also be familiar with her single ‘No Lie’, an upbeat and effortlessly catchy feel-good tune. Find Glowie and her latest single ‘Body’ on all streaming platforms.

Check out these other performances live from MTV PUSH Live at Tape London below:​

