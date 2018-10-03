Watch Headie One's Bangin' Performance Of 'Tracksuit Love'

Headie One brought along a whole lot of bop to our MTV PUSH live event when he performed his and Kenny Allstar's hit 'Tracksuit Love' to the crowd.

Filmed recently at the exclusive London venue Tape, Headie One performed the banger on the night alongside Jorja Smith and Grace Carter.

WATCH HEADIE ONE GET THE CROWD VIBING ALONG TO 'TRACKSUIT LOVE' HERE:

Want to catch Headie One live in person? Well he's back on the road doing a UK tour in two months time - in November.





Headie One performing 'Tracksuit Love' at the MTV PUSH Live event at Tape London / Credit: Calum Glenday

See Headie One live:

1st November - O2 Institute, Birmingham

2nd November - SWX, Bristol

4th November - Gorilla, Manchester

5th November - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

6th November - Electric Brixton, London

Headie One has been dropping banger after banger on GRM Daily, and you can get even more of Headie on the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps next Tuesday where he joins us in the studio to perform 'This Week' with Yxng Bane!

You can check out a gallery of pics of Headie's performance on the night below!