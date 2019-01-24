MTV Push

Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London

If you're not obsessed with her after watching this performance we don't know you...

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 11:00

21-year-old British songwriter and composer, MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 nomninee Jade Bird is here to change modern music in all the right ways.

Fusing together her own mix of a somewhat folk-indie-country-new Americana genre of music, Jade births a fresh sound that we didn’t know we needed. Heading down to MTV PUSH Live at Tape London alongside Glowie and Sam Fender, Bird performed her latest single ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ stripped back for us, and we couldn’t help but fall in love.

Following up her debut EP ‘Something American’ with powerful tracks of plenty, Bird continues to deliver bop after bop with her singles such as ‘Lottery’ and ‘Uh Huh’. Her music follows a common theme of raw honesty and unapologetic vulnerability, it’s of the times but carries a nostalgic feel, playful and yet still sincere. One thing is for sure, her music commands all attention from the go, and you will inevitably be giving it to her. How could you resist?

Credit: Shane Benson

After opening for the likes of the Mystery Jets, Brandi Carlile, London Grammar and more, she is now set to open for Hozier on his next American tour beginning this March. You can find her latest single 'Love Has All Been Done Before' and more on all streaming platforms.

