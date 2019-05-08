MTV Push

Watch Lizzo’s Intimate Performance Of ‘Juice’ And ‘Cuz I Love You’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London

Slaying her performance? Blame it on her juice.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 15:21

There’s no denying that Lizzo is an artist taking the music industry by storm right now.

Breaking down barriers, shattering long held beliefs of how singers wanting to be taken seriously need to act or dress, and being unapologetically herself throughout it all - it’s clear that she’s an artist, who is also an activist, simply by existing in an industry that can be so toxic. That’s why we love her.

Credit: Max Archer

Now, hot off the release of her debut album Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No.1 on the US iTunes Charts, the singer is laying it back with an acoustic performance of your favourite singles of hers, and it’s about to have you shook.

Watch Lizzo’s performances of her singles ‘Cuz I Love You’ and ‘Juice’ as part of our MTV PUSH exclusives below:

Already gaining huge success from her previous projects including her Coconut Oil EP, which peaked at No.44 on the Billboard RnB/Hip-Hop album charts, and her single ‘Juice’ becoming a UK Top 40 hit, the singer is certainly making her mark in the charts.

Whether she’s playing the flute, singing, twerking, or all at the same time, Lizzo is an artist who is showing the world that female creatives can do whatever they want to do, and, most importantly, that women can be whoever they want to be.

MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Lizzo
Watch Lizzo’s Intimate Performance Of ‘Juice’ And ‘Cuz I Love You’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
