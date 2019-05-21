MTV Push

Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London

Hurts like hell? Sounds like heaven.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 10:00

When Madison Beer’s single ‘Home With You’ peaked at #21 on the Billboard Top 40, she was the only female solo singer to appear on the charts without being signed to a record label.

An artist that’s independent, unafraid to take risks, and in charge of her own future, Beer makes it clear in her music that she’s 100% an authentic artist because no one runs her vision apart from her.

Credit: Max Archer

We invited her down to perform amongst artists such as Lizzo and Call Me Loop for our MTV PUSH event live at Tape London, and she in no way disappointed. Performing a slick and laid back cover of her single ‘Hurts Like Hell’, the singer proved that all she needs is her voice alone to command a whole room.

Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning Performance of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ here:

Beer was first spotted by Justin Bieber all the way back in 2013 when he discovered her covers on YouTube, and the star has been rising ever since. Now having released an EP which charted on the Billboard Hot 200, performed a sold out headline tour, and given a stellar performance at 2018’s Lollapalooza in her festival debut, it’s clear the singer is a force to be taken seriously.

With her debut album fast approaching, the singer has a bright future ahead of her, and we can’t wait to see where it takes her.

Watch Madison Beer's Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of 'Hurts Like Hell' Live At Tape London
Watch Madison Beer's Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of 'Hurts Like Hell' Live At Tape London
Watch Madison Beer's Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of 'Hurts Like Hell' Live At Tape London
