MTV Push

Watch Moss Kena’s Intimate MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Silhouette’

We need Moss Kena to sing us this slowed down performance every night, please...

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 11:59

20-year-old Moss Kena from London is here to bring you new, soulful, honest music.

Performing a brand new song off of his latest EP One + One, Moss Kena blew us away with his breathtaking performance at MTV PUSH Live. He joined an amazing line up of live music on the night including A2 and Kara Marni for the event at Tape London.

Stunning us with his beautiful slowed down version of his own track ‘Silhouette’, Moss Kena compels us with his lyrical talent and ability to speak his truth through his music.

WATCH MOSS KENA’S SOULFUL PERFORMANCE OF ‘SILHOUETTE’ HERE:

Moss Kena first caught the attention of Kendrick Lamar after his insane cover of ‘These Walls’, and since then it’s only been up for the talented young vocalist.  After joining the likes of Jess Glynne and H.E.R on stage, Moss Kena was more than a natural, stunning us with his incredible live vocals. We can't wait to see more of him in the upcoming year and will be listening to his latest One + One on repeat until further notice.

Check out these other performances live from MTV PUSH Live at Tape London below:

