Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London

Make way; vocal powerhouse incoming! Singer-songwriter RuthAnne is storming onto the scene and stepping out with intensity as an artist in her own right having previously penned tracks for some HUGE artists.

At 17, RuthAnne won the ASCAP Songwriters 'Best Pop Song' award for JoJo's 'Too Little Too Late' and went on to write a string of hits including Britney Spears' 'Work Bitch', One Direction’s 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go' and Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha's 'In The Name Of Love'.

With her debut album coming soon, we were lucky enough to have perform for us at MTV PUSH Live at Tape London.

Watch RuthAnne's performance of 'Superman' here:

On ‘Superman’ RuthAnne says: "I wrote it about putting someone on a pedestal who you think is this great person, who you look up to, fall in love with but who isn’t what he/she seems. They abuse their power they show their true colours and you can see them spiralling out of control.

"You come to your senses and see they aren’t so ‘super’ after all. I wrote it as an anthem for women who have felt men took advantage of them in their position."

Credit: Katrine Jung

We can't wait to hear more from this burgeoning soul star