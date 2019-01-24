Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’

BRITs Critics' Choice award winner, Sam Fender is catching the attention of all the greats recently.

Using his music to speak out on important social issues such as toxic masculinity and male suicide, Fender utilises his voice and platform to make a difference. When he came down to MTV PUSH Live at Tape London to perform amongst Glowie and Jade Bird, we were instantly drawn to his pure talent and passion for his music.

The talented 22-year-old Geordie had a smashing 2018, being chosen as one of BBC’s Sound of 2018 artists as well as making our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 list. Oh, and his song ‘Play God’ was also featured in the FIFA 19 video game. Did we mention he won that BRITs Critics' Choice award? Yep, this dude is already making huge waves.

Credit: Shane Benson

His track ‘Dead Boys’ is about the suicides of his two friends, both of whom took their lives in the same year. It’s repeated lyric “Nobody ever could explain / All the dead boys in our hometown”, taps deep into the reality of male suicide and the deafening silence around it, a stigma which Fender is breaking down.

You can find ‘Dead Boys’ the EP and more of Sam’s music on all streaming platforms.

Catch him live on the following dates:

Manchester Gorilla, Manchester - 25/02​

Electric Brixton, London - 28/02​

Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park, Warrington - 26/05​

Rock City, Nottingham - 09/11​

