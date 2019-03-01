MTV ROCKS Channel

8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!

To celebrate the release of MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution, we chart some of the most iconic indie tracks known to man...

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 10:00

Indie music has given us some of the most iconic hits of all time, blessed with a DIY spirit, but sounding huge when yelled by thousands in a festival field. It’s also been the music where artists have ripped up the rule book, and pushed boundaries of style, statement and sound. In celebration of the release of MTV Rocks – Indie Revolution, we present eight of the most revolutionary anthems in indie! 

Oasis - Supersonic

The Gallaghers took their swagger right to the top of the charts – two northern, working class lads taking on the world, and each other. 'Supersonic' is 25 years old – and still sounds fresh as ever.

Oasis - Supersonic

Manic Street Preachers - A Design for Life

To release this huge a track a year after the disappearance of their figurehead guitarist Richey Edwards – and for it to be this politically charged, sharp and anthemic – shows the Manics at their best. The biggest anthem whose opening line is about libraries, no doubt.

Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life

Radiohead - Creep

The song that announced Radiohead to world, but famously the band refused to play it for years afterward. Its snarl, paranoid energy and brilliant noise still make it an incredible anthem.

Radiohead - Creep

The Stone Roses - Fools Gold

1989 was a golden year – and for millions this track is an instant gateway to that summer, Madchester, smiley faces, baggy clothes, bliss.

The Stone Roses - Fools Gold (Video)

Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over

It took David Grohl breaking his leg for Florence to take her rightful place at the top of the tree – her Glastonbury headline set was unforgettable – and closing with this track was an epic celebration.

Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

Bloc Party - Banquet 

When Bloc Party burst on the scene – singing about sexuality, inner city anxiety and politics over duelling guitar riffs, they felt incredibly modern – and they’ve kept going, pushing the boundaries of what indie rock can sound like.

Bloc Party - Banquet

The Rapture - House Of Jealous Lovers

The Rapture were boundary pushers - who took their influence from NYC punk bands and funk and disco in equal spades. And indie disco all timer.

House of Jealous of Lovers

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart 

In a way, Joy Division set the template for indie rock ever since. Some would argue this song’s twisted romance stands alone – a timeless classic.

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

All of these tracks feature on MTV Rocks – Indie Revolution, the brand new album - available here!

