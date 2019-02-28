9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far

MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution features some of the biggest ‘too cool for school’ indie anthems and sing-along hits of the past 30 years; however, while the music is on point, the accompanying looks rocked by some of the bands behind the music have raised eyebrows over the years.

Below, we take a look at the times when indie fashion went *just a tad* too far…

EMF

Gloucestershire rockers EMF had a Top 5 hit with their smash ‘Unbelievable’ which we reckon MUST have been written about these orange print three-quarter lengths…

Credit: Rex

...Or perhaps Tom Jones’ rocking striped waistcoat.

Credit: Rex

Happy Mondays

‘Step On’ rockers, The Happy Mondays look like they've just ‘stepped off’ the set of The Fresh Prince in these jazzy 90s numbers...

Credit: Getty Images

Kasabian

Leicester’s very own Indie icons, Kasabian are no strangers to eye-catching style; but these all-white get ups might just have been a step too far… someone pass the shades!

Credit: Getty Images

Klaxons

Lord knows how frontman James Righton managed to put a ring on Pirates of The Caribbean star Keira Knightley sporting these ghastly multi-coloured threads. However, judging by the state of these garms there's hope for us all…

Credit: Rex

Ocean Colour Scene

Ocean Colour Scene might be the name of the band, but is it also the inspiration behind the wardrobe?

Credit: Rex

Radiohead

Who can forget when everyone was wearing the shemagh? A true 00s staple for any indie band worth their salt, and lest we forget when Thom Yorke sported it with this lovely ketchup red tinged trousers…

Credit: Rex

Razorlight

We’ve all seen the infamous, Pharrell-inspired, 10-gallon hats that people are always talking about. Well I think we found out how they got their name…

Credit: Getty Images

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

We really did save the best for last, Karen O here sporting what seems to be some kind of futuristic cyber-pope chic. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs? More like the ‘no, no, please, no’!

Credit: Getty Images

All of these tracks feature on MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution, which is out now. Grab your copies here!