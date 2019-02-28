9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
To celebrate the release of our brand new MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution compilation, we chart those times indie fashion went that little bit too far...
MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution features some of the biggest ‘too cool for school’ indie anthems and sing-along hits of the past 30 years; however, while the music is on point, the accompanying looks rocked by some of the bands behind the music have raised eyebrows over the years.
Below, we take a look at the times when indie fashion went *just a tad* too far…
EMF
Gloucestershire rockers EMF had a Top 5 hit with their smash ‘Unbelievable’ which we reckon MUST have been written about these orange print three-quarter lengths…
...Or perhaps Tom Jones’ rocking striped waistcoat.
Happy Mondays
‘Step On’ rockers, The Happy Mondays look like they've just ‘stepped off’ the set of The Fresh Prince in these jazzy 90s numbers...
Kasabian
Leicester’s very own Indie icons, Kasabian are no strangers to eye-catching style; but these all-white get ups might just have been a step too far… someone pass the shades!
Klaxons
Lord knows how frontman James Righton managed to put a ring on Pirates of The Caribbean star Keira Knightley sporting these ghastly multi-coloured threads. However, judging by the state of these garms there's hope for us all…
Ocean Colour Scene
Ocean Colour Scene might be the name of the band, but is it also the inspiration behind the wardrobe?
Radiohead
Who can forget when everyone was wearing the shemagh? A true 00s staple for any indie band worth their salt, and lest we forget when Thom Yorke sported it with this lovely ketchup red tinged trousers…
Razorlight
We’ve all seen the infamous, Pharrell-inspired, 10-gallon hats that people are always talking about. Well I think we found out how they got their name…
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
We really did save the best for last, Karen O here sporting what seems to be some kind of futuristic cyber-pope chic. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs? More like the ‘no, no, please, no’!
All of these tracks feature on MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution, which is out now. Grab your copies here!