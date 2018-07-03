MTV Style

10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs

Get summer ready in under 5 minutes with these must have bikinis...

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 16:36

Looking for a bikini when you’re boobs aren’t the exact size the high street have decided to cater for that year can be a bit of a nightmare, especially if you're leaning on the flat chested side of the spectrum.

So we’ve searched the high street to find some of the best bikinis that will leave you with the only thing you really need on a beach, and that’s confidence in knowing you look fire emoji no matter what you’re wearing.

ASOS DESIGN deep band crop bikini top in mono spot print - £14

Take the plunge in this jazzy spot top and make sure you stand out from the crowd this summer.

Boohoo Floral Print Bikini Top - £10

It’s floral, it’s got wide straps and it’d look great on our Insta.

Blue Bandage cage open front bikini set - £30

This is one of our faves but please make sure you put sun tan lotion in the boob window area, because that’d just be unfortunate.

Pink tropical cross front top - £10

Squish ‘em together with a cross front top and just call yourself Kylie Jenner.

Bonded yellow frill bikini bandeau top - £18

Pretend you are the actual sun and rock a frill top, because there’s no time like the present to live your best life.

Spot print ribbed crop top - £20

An entirely white bikini can be a little daunting, so go for one with a pop of colour to ease yourself in.

Urban Outfitters spotted tie front bandeau top - £24

Those with smaller boobs should revel in the fact that they can wear a strapless bikini, so why not make it this ridiculously cute one?

Reformation betty bikini top - $78

Sure, this has a bit of a hefty price tag, but if it’s a push-up effect you want then sometimes it’s worth paying the extra few pounds.

H&M Floral balconette bikini top - £12.99

We don’t know how this is such a bargain because it looks fancy af, so we suggest you snap it up sooner than later!

H&M Frilled Bikini - £24.99

What better way to avoid sunburnt shoulders than by making them look all fancy?

Latest News

10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
Years & Years talk Palo Santo, Memes, Exes And Judi Dench in MTV Exclusive Interview
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel
Love Island's Eyal Booker Isn't Surprised Josh Denzel Dumped Georgia Steel For A New Girl And Here's Why
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Pokemon Quest
Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
11 Of The Best High Street Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Why I'm Celebrating Black Pride
How To Get Your 5-A-Day Without Going Anywhere Near A Green Juice
Kingdom Hearts 3
This Pixar Fave Has Just Appeared In Kingdom Hearts Union X & It's The Best Disney Mash Up Yet
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
Over Two-Thirds Of LGBTQ+ People Are Afraid Of Holding Hands In Public

More From MTV Style

10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
11 Of The Best High Street Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
The Summer Fragrance You Should Wear Based On Your Horoscope
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name