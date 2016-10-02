11 Reasons Your Eyebrows Suck (And How To Fix Them)

Never underestimate the power of a pair of eyebrows. They can totally transform your face by framing your features, giving it structure and making a statement.

Good eyebrows are basically the reason that Cady was accepted into The Plastics, so if that doesn't prove their importance then we don't know what does.

When perfected, a strong eyebrow game can take your makeup look from an average 4 or 5 to a solid 10 - but if you’re worried that things are looking a bit wonky, weird and not so wonderful up in there, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know about shaping, grooming, filling and growing those hairy bad boys, with a run down on how to handle all the reasons that your eyebrows just aren’t on fleek quite yet.

1. They look way too square

Snapped Snapped A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Oct 2, 2016 at 3:46pm PDT

When you go in on your brows with pencils, powder and pomade, drawing in the shape every day can easily turn into a sharply boxed off brow that doesn't look so cute.

Having an angular finish to the front of your brows makes them look fake and drawn on, so instead aim to draw in individual, hairlike strokes rather than one block of colour, or bring the front into a soft fade out of colour.

Check out Zendaya for all the inspo you could ever need.

2. Your tail is too long

Instagram

Long tails might look majestic on a unicorn, but unfortunately the same does not apply for your brows, boo.

Bringing the tail of your brow too far down your face can leave your features looking droopy and tired. The eyebrow should naturally end at the point where your face opens up and outwards.

To find the perfect spot to end your brow tail, extend a pencil between your nostril and the outer edge of your eye. Where the pencil hits your brow bone is where the end of your eyebrow should end before things look a little cray.

3. That arch is an extreme point

A fleeky brow will have some kind of shaping to it, but sometimes an arch can go from Kim Kardashian angles to a truly terrifying, very angry, kinda surprised look.

If you weren't blessed with a natural arch that sorts itself out, you can create one by diagonally lining up a pencil against your nostril and the center of your eye. That's exactly the arch needs to be.

You can then draw on a slight peak ever at the top of your brows with tiny, hairlike strokes, before brushing your real brow hairs upwards into the arch shape. Fleeky af.

4. They haven't been shaped properly

Sure, you can definitely rock the au naturale look with your brows if that's your cup of tea (unruly boy brows are actually the must-have look right now), but a full-on, fleeky finish will need a little bit of help.

If you can, invest at least once in letting a proper beautician get their hands on your brows - ideally by waxing them - to figure out the perfect natural shape. Once it's done, you can then keep on top of it at home yourself.

5. There's a few sparse areas

Instagram

Alright, we've all been there. It's around Year 9, you've just discovered tweezers, you wanna tackle the monobrow, and instead you end up with eyebrows made of one, singular hair.

It takes a LONG time to grow them back (just ask your mum), and as a result you could forever be left with some sparse areas in your brows.

To conceal the bald bits, fill them in softly with a brow powder or pencil, or try a fibre-filled formula like Benefit's Gimme Brow for undetectable extra volume.

6. You've gone a bit mad with the highlight

Honey, we all love a highlight - and adding a subtle sweep of sheen to your brow bone after perfecting your brows is always a good idea for extra lift and glow.

But if you're outlining your entire eyebrow with strong, metallic highlight, it'll only make your arch look more prominent and harden your expression.

For a softer look, ditch the heavy highlighter that's steering ships home at night and opt for a light, blended concealer to brighten up your brow area instead.

7. They're too dark

⭐️ ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Everyone likes their brows to make a statement, but picking up the wrong colour product to draw them in with can lead to all kinds of disasters (and you looking slightly errr... odd).

Once you've managed to match the right shade to your colouring, try and avoid getting it on your actual skin too. It's best to keep the product within the brow hairs themselves for a softer look.

You could even try building up two different tones of product with a light hand if you're really serious about this whole fleeky thing. Kylie Jenner nails the dark-but-not-too-dark shades.

8. It's too heavy at the front

Take a lesson from celeb eyebrow queens - any eyebrow that earns the 'on fleek' label is faded softly at the front, structured through the middle and brought to a tail.

They can still achieve that dreamy fullness without being heavy at the front. Comb up your brow hairs to find their natural shape, then add a little bit of extra punch to the front for that supermodel thickness.

Avoid heavy, dark blocks of colour and instead draw in the hairs right at the front. Brush them through again when you're done to soften the final look.

9. You've neglected the blending

Whether you're applying the perfect foundation base or perfecting your contour, blending is the key to pretty much EVERY makeup product - and brows are no exception.

An easy way to perfect your brows is by drawing a line with your pencil along the underline of your eyebrow, and using a spoolie brush to blend the product upwards.

Speaking of spoolies, it doesn't hurt to finish every brow application with a brush through, to soften any harsh lines and take away any crispiness. Crispy brows are not the one.

10. They don't look natural

Don't be fooled by the Instagram guys and gals who've filtered their face to the gods. While their edited pics might suggest otherwise, a sharp tail, groomed brow and fleeky fade can still look natural IRL.

To avoid the OTT, stick-on brow look, start minimal and build up your brows bit by bit for a Lily Collins esque fullness.

And if you do end up with too much product going on, a brow brush worked through your arch will help to disperse any excess for a softer finish.

11. They look like wild bushman brows

Instagram

Wanna avoid the groomed vibe and go a bit wilder? That looks awesome too - but even the on trend messy brows at the moment need a quick brush through to get hairs sitting upwards and outwards rather than all over the place.

A brow pomade or gel will give you the hold you need without giving the overall look that your face has been glued on and into place.

Now go forth, look gorgeous and liberally use the #browsonfleek hashtag on every single selfie.

Words by Lucy Wood

