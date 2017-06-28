12 Beauty Hacks To Make Your Party Makeup Last All Night

Check out how to make Lush's Brazened Honey mask below already...

Getting your makeup to stay put for more than a few hours when you're faced with heat/oil/sweat/God-knows-what-else is probably one of your eternal makeup struggles.

Hands up if you’ve ever come out of a nightclub at 2am with your makeup smeared halfway down your face, looking like the Joker from Batman? Yep, you’re probably raising them to the sky rn.

Just follow these genius beauty hacks and no matter what you encounter on your night out - whether it’s waaaaay too much dancing or stuffing your face with kebabs and ketchup - your makeup will have ultimate staying power.

1. PREP, PREP AND MORE PREP

The smoother your face is, the easier it’ll be to apply makeup and the more likely it is to last. This means prepping your face like there’s no tomorrow by cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising and then waiting a few minutes for your moisturiser to sink in before slapping on the makeup.

2. ALL PRIMED AND PROPER

A lot of people choose to skip primer (and to be honest, a lot of us don’t even understand what it’s for) but it’s actually a game changer for making everything last longer. Primer seals in your moisturiser, lets you apply products more evenly and prevents makeup from being absorbed - basically the dream, right?

Opt for a primer that suits your skin type, but some of the most popular on the market include Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer. £26, and Laura Mercier Foundation Primer Radiance, £29.

3. AVOID THE PANDA EYES

Any kind of moisture can smudge non-waterproof mascara in a flash. So if you’re looking for sweat proof, cry-proof, tequila-in-the-eye proof products, then waterproof mascara should be your first point of call to avoid the 2am panda eyes.

The key toapplying it? QUICK, before it dries. Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara, £18, and Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, £19, are cult faves but if you can’t handle giving up your fave mascara, there are topcoats available that will turn any formula waterproof.

4. LONG-WEAR IS YOUR FRIEND

For foundation that doesn’t disapear and eyeliner flicks that stay fleeky all night, think about investing in long-wear options in general. Just make sure you have a solid makeup remover at home to make sure you can get it all off before you go to sleep!

Go for Estée Lauder 'Double Wear Stay In Place' Liquid Foundation, £32.50, or Kat Von D Lock It Foundation, £27, for a round-the-clock flawless face.

5. PRIME THOSE PEEPERS

Unless you like the faded, smudgy look (then by all means rock it sister), eyeshadow primer is the secret behind eye makeup looking on point throughout the day and well into the night.

It may sound like the most pointless product in the world, but honestly it changes lives. Just think of it as a foundation for your eyes - just smooth it onto your eyelids before applying eyeshadow and it prevents creasing. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, £16, is an MTV fave, but you can always use your fave concealer before brushing on your shadow to add staying power.

6. IT’S ALL ABOUT THAT BASE, ‘BOUT THAT BASE

The key to avoiding your makeup looking super cakey by the time you’ve finished pre-drinks is how you apply your base. Instead of slapping on one heavy layer of everything in a rushed 10 minutes, take some time to apply light layers and slowly build. It’ll look more natural and last way longer. Sorry guys, but that means you’re going to have to start getting ready even earlier…

Dab on your foundation and concealer with a beautyblender, £16, for light, even coverage.

7. KISSABLE LIPS YOUR CRUSH CAN'T RESIST

Has your crush just walked into the club? Then you don’t want to be going up to them with lipstick smeared halfway down your face do ya?

Exfoliate your lips first before colouring the whole lip in with lip liner for longer staying power, before applying some balm on top. Blot off the excess balm before applying your fave lippy (NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Pigalle, £21, does not budge!). Then hold a tissue over your lips and lightly dust translucent powder over the tissue. Mwah.

8. FLAWLESS FAIRY DUST

To combat your midnight makeup meltdowns, lock in your layers by dusting a translucent setting powder after your primer, foundation, blush, and bronzer have been applied.

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, £21, minimises lines, absorbs oils and will give you the ultimate, translucent finishing touch to your makeup. Subtle and shimmery.

9. IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE...

For extra fluttery lashes that hold in place for longer, heat up your eyelash curler with a blow dryer for a few seconds before curling them. You can thank us later.

9. IT'S ALL ABOUT THE PIGMENT

Opt for a liquid cheek stain or a cream blush rather than powder as the richer pigment is likely to last longer. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks, £21, is a multitasking wonder which means more space in your makeup bag. Hurrah!

10. SPRITZ YOUR WAY TO STAYING POWER

After all that hard work on your face, the last thing you want is everything melting, fading or settling into fine lines. So, the last step before you leave the house should be setting your makeup.

Three to four spritzes of Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long-lasting Make-up Setting Spray, £23.50, is perfect for nights out or wearing in the heat and has been popping up on YouTuber’s videos since the dawn of time.

11. SMELL IRRESISTIBLE 'TIL THE AM

If you want to be smelling like a bunch of flowers all evening (even when you've spilt burger juice and ketchup all down yourself), opt for Eau De Parfum as the formula is stronger and more concentrated and is likely to last a lot longer. If that’s too strong for your liking, carry a travel size Eau De Toilette or body spray to freshen up throughout the night.

12. BLOT, BLOT, BLOT THE NIGHT AWAY

Instead of reapplying (as it’ll end up looking heavy and cakey), just blot any oily areas with blotting papers to remove shine. You can also carry a couple of Q-tips with you for any mascara smudge issues so you don’t disturb your makeup masterpiece.

