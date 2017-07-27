MTV Style

14 Easy Peasy Festival Outfit Ideas

Because who wants to try and think of yet another outfit to wear in a field?

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:30

If you're still going strong with summer plans but have already worn literally everything that you own, we feel your pain.

But fear not, because we've put together a few festival inspired outfits that you should have no problem recreating yourself, even if it means mixing old with new and maybe borrowing/stealing from your sister.

Oh and we know that the sequin jumpsuit is a little *out there* but you never know, you might just be ready to take the literal plunge...

  • ASOS Denim Mom Shorts in Lucinda Lightwash Blue - £28 + ASOS Swing Cami in Tropical Flamingo - £22
    1 of 14
  • I Saw It First Bardot playsuit - £15 + I Saw It First tan studded bag - £18
    2 of 14
  • Boohoo wide sleeve playsuit - £15
    3 of 14
  • Marks and Spencer slip dress - £15 + Asos Anorak - £45
    4 of 14
  • Missguided print co-ord - Shorts £18, Top £18
    5 of 14
  • Forever 21 ice-cream bodysuit - £16 + Forever 21 white denim skirt - £20
    6 of 14
  • Missguided floral mesh bodysuit - £15 + Missguided black denim skinny jeans - £25
    7 of 14
  • Topshop Pinstar Knot Mini Slip Dress - £34 + Missguided denim jacket - £40
    8 of 14
  • Boohoo frayed runner shorts - £15 + Boohoo peachy bodysuit - £5
    9 of 14
  • Other Stories graphic tee - £27 + Other stories straight fit jeans - £59
    10 of 14
  • Pretty Little thing sequin lace jumpsuit - £60
    11 of 14
  • Urban Outfitters twist hem crop top - £22 + Urban Outfitters BDG red pelmet skirt - £36
    12 of 14
  • New Look blue striped cold shoulder dress - £19.99
    13 of 14
  • Miss Selfridge square neck body - £10 + Miss Selfridge floral skirt - £28
    14 of 14

