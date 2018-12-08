14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018

Now that it's the end of the year it's time we look back at some of those celeb looks that had us all talking the next day, mostly to say nice things but sometimes to wonder what exactly it was they were thinking.

From the weird to the wonderful, this lot are the very definition of extra and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Ross Lynch

Sure this was for a runway show, but Ross Lynch is still being his usual extra self in this floral suit situation.

Jordyn Woods

A full sequin dress and it's off the shoulder?! Sometimes it pays off to be a little bit extra when it comes to style.

Miley Cyrus

Miley's auction outfit is giving us serious envy, because yes we'd also like to have just our belly button on show.

Cardi B

The Met Gala is one of those events where you'd look more out of place if you dressed down than up, so Cardi made sure she bought her extra A-game.

KJ Apa

We're still not over that time KJ wore an all white suit and spiked his hair up for a red carpet.

Lady Gaga

Okay, only could Lady Gaga wear this sort of outfit and it still look great. Ten extra points for you.

Timothée Chalamet

Now that he's super famous and everything, little Timmy's been experimenting more with his style and we're forever grateful.

Awkwafina

Our fave extra look of the year has to go to Awkwafina and this purple gown. Now where can we get one?

Gigi Hadid

How does one even get into an outfit like this? Is it just stuck on? Either way it's extra x 10 and a classic Hadid look.

Kim Kardashian West

It just wouldn't be right to not include one of Kim K's many out there looks of the year, so here's a recent one that we're still not over tbh.

Anne-Marie

If Anne-Marie ever dresses anything but extra then we simply don't want to know, because aside from singing it's really what she does best.

Meghan Trainor

We've got feathers, people! And they're plunging and everything. What a time to be alive. Bring on 2019.

Camila Cabello

She's got sparkle and she's really not afraid to use it! Camila's stage outfits are always incred, with this one no exception.

Cameron Dallas

There's a lot to digest in this outfit, so we'll just let you figure out what Cameron Dallas was trying to achieve.