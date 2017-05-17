MTV Style

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Now that the sun is (sort of) out, it’s perfectly acceptable to go ahead and purchase at least sixteen new pairs of sunglasses, right?

It's basically the law that you own ones that you’d only wear in Vegas, at least two pairs that look great for Insta purposes and a load you don't mind if left on a car roof.

So go ahead and browse our selection of spring sunnies, some of which are admittedly far more affordable than others.

  • Polaroised round frame sunglasses - £179.99, Ray-Ban
    1 of 17
  • Mirrored nude round sunglasses - £8.99, New Look
    2 of 17
  • Hexagon highbrow sunglasses - £14, ASOS
    3 of 17
  • Cat eye metal inlay sunglasses - £12, ASOS
    4 of 17
  • 90’s oval sunglasses - £12, Urban Outfitters
    5 of 17
  • Matte tortoise square sunglasses - £14, Urban Outfitters
    6 of 17
  • Tortoiseshell glam flat brow sunglasses - £14, River Island
    7 of 17
  • Green fade aviators - £14, River Island
    8 of 17
  • Silver flat bar sunglasses - £12, Missguided
    9 of 17
  • Purple Heart sunglasses - £10, Missguided
    10 of 17
  • Mirrored round-frame sunglasses - £273, Prada
    11 of 17
  • Purple tint tortoiseshell sunglasses- £16, Topshop
    12 of 17
  • Round Polarised Lens Sunglasses With Flash Lens - £16, ASOS
    13 of 17
  • Lopez flat lens - £14, Topshop
    14 of 17
  • 90’s style sunglasses - £20, Topshop
    15 of 17
  • Animal mirrored sunglasses - £8.99, New Look
    16 of 17
  • Round jewelled sunglasses - £283, D&G
    17 of 17

