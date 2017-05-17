17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 16:32
Now that the sun is (sort of) out, it’s perfectly acceptable to go ahead and purchase at least sixteen new pairs of sunglasses, right?
It's basically the law that you own ones that you’d only wear in Vegas, at least two pairs that look great for Insta purposes and a load you don't mind if left on a car roof.
So go ahead and browse our selection of spring sunnies, some of which are admittedly far more affordable than others.
17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In
-
1 of 17
-
2 of 17
-
3 of 17
-
4 of 17
-
5 of 17
-
6 of 17
-
7 of 17
-
8 of 17
-
9 of 17
-
10 of 17
-
11 of 17
-
12 of 17
-
13 of 17
-
14 of 17
-
15 of 17
-
16 of 17
-
17 of 17
Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now...
Latest News
Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!
Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video
17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In
Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER
Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever
Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud
Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”
This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet
Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline
10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER
Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes
Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"
Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To
How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Mental Health Provision
Taylor Swift Has A Not So Secret Boyfriend Who She’s Been Dating 'For Months'
Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral
Fan Account Of The Week: @5hBrasilNews
Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes
More From MTV Style
Style
17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In
17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In
Style
Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion
Style
Celebs Who Look Like Different People When Wearing Coloured Contacts
Style
21 Prom Dresses You Need In Your Life
7 Celeb Eyebrow Transformations That Will Blow Your Mind
MTV Style
Celeb Eyebrow Transformations That Prove There's Hope For Us All
Model Carmen Carrera Rates And Slates Celeb Style
MTV Style
Model Carmen Carrera Reviews Celeb Style
Style
A Definitive Ranking Of Every Jazzy Suit That Harry Styles Has Ever Worn
Style
Reality Star Outfits That Normal People Would Literally Never Wear On Holiday
Style
Is This Flaunt Photoshoot Kylie Jenner's Way Of Hinting She Has Had Surgery?
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast
Celebrity
Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him
TV Shows
24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson
Celebrity
Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE
Style
Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Left 'Shaking' In Sex Trafficking Ordeal After Airport Security Fear The Worst
Celebrity
13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her
Celebrity