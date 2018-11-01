MTV Style

18 Of The Most Naked Celeb Looks Of 2018

Hey, why not flaunt it?

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 19:59

It's been quite the year for celeb style, as the rich and famous continue to prove that they're huge fans of the 'less is more' approach when it comes to dressing themselves.

Whether it's Kendall Jenner's penchant for essentially never wearing a bra (and we totally don't blame her) or Cardi B and her risqué stage outfits, it's been a really quite naked year.

So of course we just had to round-up some of the most out there looks we've witnessed, and put them all in one handy place for you to enjoy. 

Kendall Jenner 

Kendall's fave red carpet look is nude pants and not much else, which we imagine is so that at the end of a night out she can get into her pyjamas even quicker. Right?

Miley Cyrus

Miley's Met Gala look this year was really quite naked, but when Stella McCartney is making it for you you really can't say no. We imagine.

Dua Lipa

Dua's pro ice skater outfit is great, mostly because all she needs to do is pop on a pair of skates and she's ready for the Winter Olympics.

Gigi Hadid

Okay we're aware that Gigi is on the VS runway for this look, but we think it's a fact that she's still super nakey nakey naked.

Cardi B

Cardi wearing a red leotard is what dreams are made of, mostly because we could only ever dream of having this much attitude on stage.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe is an absolute hot pink dream for her stage ensemble and all we want in life is to recreate it. Immediately.

JLo

When you've got an insane bod like JLo then why wouldn't you show a little flesh on the red carpet? All hail the queen, etc.

Vanessa Morgan

Halloween not only brough out Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan's scary side, but it also gave her the perfect opportunity to show off a little leg. 

Halsey

Halsey's lace trousers won't keep her warm when she's waiting for an Uber at the end of a night out, but they work perfectly for presenting duties.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie is a self confessed run-a-holic, so why not show off her super fit physique in a simple but extremely effect LBD?

Bella Hadid

Bella's mesh dress left no space for a bra, as she happily freed the nipple for the waiting paparazzi on a night out.

Delilah Hamlin

Delilah is a huge fan of a mini dress, and seeing as she's an aspiring sueprmodel it makes sense that she's got those pins out.

Kim Kardashian 

When isn't Kim K naked? We chose the KUWTK star's mesh leggings for this particular rundown, but the options really were endless.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears loves a cut out dress more than any celeb we could possibly think of, and now we see why.

Charli XCX

Charli's stage outift of see through plastic co-ord and sports bra is actually a dream, mostly because it's waterproof AND supportive.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's quirky outfit really only had one purpose: To make her legs look even longer than ever before.

Kylie Jenner

thanks @victoriassecret for letting me borrow @angelcandices outfit for the night 👼🏼✨i felt like an angel.

When the Kardashian Jenners dressed up as the VS angels for an impromptu photoshoot, it obvs didn't involve all that many clothes.

