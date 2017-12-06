23 Celebs Who Nailed Christmas & NYE Party Style
Now all we need is those party invites to start rolling in...
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 11:03
'Tis the season to party your socks off and you're starting to feel festive af but your wardrobe is so not ready for what's to come.
You'll be glad to know that nothing is off limits this party season, so break the #NSFW rules with 80s party dresses, velvet suits and slinky dresses to kick your holiday look up a notch.
Before we solve your Christmas party struggles, how about checking out this cute af confetti gift wrapping tutorial...
From the office Christmas party to festive cocktails with your mates, look no further than these 23 celebrity-inspired outfit formulas to nail festive style every single time.
Celeb Christmas & NYE Party Outfit Inspo | Christmas 2017
-
1 of 23
-
2 of 23
-
3 of 23
-
4 of 23
-
5 of 23
-
6 of 23
-
7 of 23
-
8 of 23
-
9 of 23
-
10 of 23
-
11 of 23
-
12 of 23
-
13 of 23
-
14 of 23
-
15 of 23
-
16 of 23
-
17 of 23
-
18 of 23
-
19 of 23
-
20 of 23
-
21 of 23
-
22 of 23
-
23 of 23
More From MTV Style
12 Products That Will Actually Work For Sorting Out Your Dry AF Winter Skin
Skincare That Works On Dry AF Winter Skin
This Is The Exact Red Lipstick That Cheryl Blossom Always Wears On Riverdale
ASOS Got A Makeover And Everyone Lost Their Minds About It
23 Celebs Who Nailed Christmas & NYE Party Style
Celeb Christmas & NYE Party Outfit Inspo | Christmas 2017
Kim Kardashian Is About To Launch A Show Like Nothing She's Ever Been In
Lingerie Brand Shares No Photoshop Campaign Featuring Belly Rolls And Real Boob Shapes
There's A New Disney Princess Footwear Collection So That's Your Christmas List Sorted
Nike Pro Launches Its First Ever Sports Hijab
Kendall Jenner Drinks Raw Eggs As A Sweaty Boxer For The LOVE Advent
Selena Gomez Got A Rainbow Fringe And It's Your 2007 Myspace Dream Come True
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend