23 Celebs Who Nailed Christmas & NYE Party Style

Now all we need is those party invites to start rolling in...

Sophie Boyden
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 11:03

'Tis the season to party your socks off and you're starting to feel festive af but your wardrobe is so not ready for what's to come.

You'll be glad to know that nothing is off limits this party season, so break the #NSFW rules with 80s party dresses, velvet suits and slinky dresses to kick your holiday look up a notch. 

Before we solve your Christmas party struggles, how about checking out this cute af confetti gift wrapping tutorial...

From the office Christmas party to festive cocktails with your mates, look no further than these 23 celebrity-inspired outfit formulas to nail festive style every single time.

Celeb Christmas & NYE Party Outfit Inspo | Christmas 2017

  • 'Tis the sequin! Just look how amazing Hailey Baldwin looks in sexy sparkles and blue eyeshadow.
    1 of 23
  • Sexy, glitzy and perfect for freezing cold temperatures. Jasmine Tookes sets the bar high while nailing all three.
    2 of 23
  • Kendall Jenner is a walking bauble in this festive red playsuit with a red pout to match.
    3 of 23
  • Easily jazz up your work attire like Shay Mitchell in this navy velvet suit.
    4 of 23
  • You can't go wrong with a slinky gold jumpsuit like Gigi Hadid demonstrates with equally shiny clutch bag and curly locks.
    5 of 23
  • Go full glam in this shimmery top and beaded white skirt combo like Josephine Skriver is working right here.
    6 of 23
  • Chloe Grace Moretz is giving Harry Styles a run for his money in this velvet floral suit of dreams.
    7 of 23
  • Leila Nda is all the heart-eye emojis in this slinky navy trouser co-ord.
    8 of 23
  • Transform an LBD with your choice of hair and makeup like Keke Palmer does with matching purple hair and eyes.
    9 of 23
  • Want your office crush to look at you slightly differently this Christmas? Turn heads like Demi Lovato in this bodycon sequin number teamed with gorgeous waves.
    10 of 23
  • Ming Xi proves she is the queen of sexy and sheer styling in this jeans and corset mash-up.
    11 of 23
  • We're obsessed with Martha Hunt's top-over-jeans ensemble with a shimmery party vibe.
    12 of 23
  • Hailee Steinfeld is werk werk werking the sheer dress with a smokey cat-eye to match.
    13 of 23
  • The holidays are for having fun with your style so take note from Laura Marano and opt for a black suit that's been jazzed up with silver embellishment.
    14 of 23
  • Blend in with the nearest Christmas tree like Lili Reinhart in a dress that feels equal parts sexy and festive.
    15 of 23
  • Add an injection of colour into your outfit like Roosmarijn de Kok in this fluffy red coat.
    16 of 23
  • Take metallics to new heights like Tommy Dorfman in this polkadot number with matching makeup. You'll be the life of any Christmas party.
    17 of 23
  • Lucy Hale, we can't decide if we love you or this simple but statement look more, paired with metallic gold heels to make the perfect festive look.
    18 of 23
  • Is there anything more festive than a silver dress with beaded stars?! We think Romee Strijd's nailed it with this peekaboo, cosmic number.
    19 of 23
  • Who said you couldn't do legs and cleavage? Selena Gomez subtly makes a simple LBD look edgy with slicked back hair and shimmery hoops.
    20 of 23
  • Cindy Bruna looks sexy and sophisticated in this sheer polkadot style.
    21 of 23
  • You can't go wrong with a velvet suit and sexy, peeking bralet, as Chiara Ferragni proves to us.
    22 of 23
  • The 80s are totally making a comeback thanks to Karlie Kloss sporting off-the-shoulder smoulder and whole load of sequins.
    23 of 23

