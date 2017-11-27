25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

The countdown to Christmas has begun and you should really start helping Santa out with some gift giving preparation. There's just one issue: you’ve had a peek at your bank account and things aren't looking too promising.

Yup, we're young and broke - but that doesn’t mean the buying prezzies part has to be a massive stress. If you’re clever about it, you can make your money stretch further by opting for super luxurious-looking gifts that don't actually have the designer price tag.

Check out the best celeb beauty hacks to steal for yourself below...

If you too are a little tight on cash right now, here's 25 snazzy gifts for under £50 that’ll 100% hide the fact that you’re on a budget.