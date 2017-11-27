MTV Style

25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

Being broke doesn’t mean you have to give really terrible gifts y'know...

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:02

The countdown to Christmas has begun and you should really start helping Santa out with some gift giving preparation. There's just one issue: you’ve had a peek at your bank account and things aren't looking too promising. 

Yup, we're young and broke - but that doesn’t mean the buying prezzies part has to be a massive stress. If you’re clever about it, you can make your money stretch further by opting for super luxurious-looking gifts that don't actually have the designer price tag.

If you too are a little tight on cash right now, here's 25 snazzy gifts for under £50 that’ll 100% hide the fact that you’re on a budget. 

Affordable Gifts That Look Expensive | Christmas 2017

  • Short of cash but want to buy luxe-looking gifts this year? We're here to help...
    1 of 26
  • Primark bringing us all the Gucci vibes (for about £4k cheaper) in this floral and snakeskin number. Embroidered Crossbody Bag, £9 at Primark.
    2 of 26
  • Add a dash of lavish luxe to your lingerie with romantic burgundy velvet and sexy strappy and lace detailing. Velvet Strappy Racer Back Bra & Mini Knickers, £18 from Matalan.
    3 of 26
  • The luscious coffee-toned and mocha eyeshadow shades in this cult palette will help you achieve that wintery smokey eye. It’s highly pigmented and affordable too. Winner. ZOEVA CAFÉ PALETTE, £17.50.
    4 of 26
  • Crafted to be used with liquids, creams and powders; it’s a must-have collection with five face brushes and five detailing brushes. BH Cosmetics Sculpt And Blend 10 Piece Brush Set, £14 at Beautybay.com
    5 of 26
  • A sophisticated watch with lush rose gold-tone mesh strap that looks super snazzy on your wrist. ASOS Premium Mink Shoulder Detail Mesh Watch, £22.
    6 of 26
  • Pearls are a girls best friend when they’re this affordable. So chic! Pearl Purse, £10 from Topshop.
    7 of 26
  • Perfect for the indecisive person in your life, this set is a bit of luxury for an affordable price with 4 mini fragrances - Si eau de parfum & toilette, Acqua Di Gioia and Armani Code. Armani 'Luxury' miniature perfume gift set, £26.99 at Debenhams.
    8 of 26
  • Complete with expensive-looking gold trims and padded cups, these headphones are perfect for the person who wants to block out the family arguing over who forgot to buy the turkey this xmas. Skinnydip Black Headphones, £25.
    9 of 26
  • Five intensely pigmented lippies for £25? That’s a different shade for every Christmas party! From brights to neutrals in three finishes (cream, comfort matte and metallised), you’ll be stuck for choice. Urban Decay Little Vices, £25.
    10 of 26
  • The colourful pops of mixed pink Swarovski crystals make this bracelet look super snazzy and unique. A real thoughtful gift for a rose gold fanatic, too. Mixed Crystal Bar Slide Bracelet, £49.
    11 of 26
  • For fans of the sleek and minimalist vibe, this copper and marble effect clock is for all the Instagram bloggers in your life. Marble Effect Clock, £15 at ASDA.
    12 of 26
  • The kit includes a Dry Shampoo, Wave Spray Travel, Hair Oil Deluxe and white hair ties, so everyday is worthy of a selfie situation. The person you give it to will owe you forever. OUAI To Go Hair Kit, £19.80 from John Lewis.
    13 of 26
  • Navy tassels with gold detailing and pearls will transform even the simplest of outfits. We’re sold. Tassel Earrings, £12.99 from Mango.
    14 of 26
  • A collection of festive polishes, including a dark red, coral pink, pearlescent lilac and bronze glitter - Perfect for the nail lover in your life. Nails Inc Wishing On A Star Nail Polish Gift Set, £19.
    15 of 26
  • Oooh, these suede-look sophisticated kitten heel boots in a burgundy red could easily pass for designer. OVER-THE-KNEE HIGH HEEL BOOTS, £29.99 from Zara.
    16 of 26
  • Whether it’s surfing, skiing or hiking, the camera is perfect for an explorer because of its lightweight, waterproof case and floating grip for use in water. Kitvision Pink Fresh Action Travel Camera, £49.99 from Asos.
    17 of 26
  • A warm & spicy fragrance perfectly fusing orange, cassis & bergamot. The huge candle has a luxury feel and has 3 wicks so it’ll last the whole winter. Bargain. Spiced Amber & Orange 3 Wick Gift Candle, £15, from Marks & Spencer.
    18 of 26
  • The satin sheen on this eastern print kimono gives it a really expensive feel, for a cheap af price. Navy Floral Satin Kimono, £12 from Primark.
    19 of 26
  • Bejewelled earrings that are on everyone’s wish list to amp up their Christmas party outfit. Faceted crystal earrings, £9.99 at Mango.
    20 of 26
  • Treat your house-proud friend or family member with this detailed and embroidered cushion, bursting with colour. They’ll want to buy 5 more. Embroidered Cushion, £5 from Primark.
    21 of 26
  • This fancy bodysuit looks like something the models would wear on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk so don’t blame us if we buy one for ourselves too. Black Lace Bodysuit, £12 from Primark.
    22 of 26
  • The kit comes with everything you need for a glossy, damage proof gel polish mani. Never paying to go to the nail salon again? Now that’s a present worth giving. SensatioNail Gel Polish Kit In Scarlet Red, £49.99 at Boots.com
    23 of 26
  • Wintery florals, a cute silver clasp and chain straps are a recipe for expensive handbag vibes. It's also the perfect size for everyday use (as well as festive nights out!) Pebbled chain bag, £35.99 from Mango.
    24 of 26
  • A pair of everyday boots for less than £30 that can be worn all winter? What a steal. The classy buckle and snake print detailing are beaut too. FLAT ANKLE BOOTS WITH ROUND BUCKLES, £29.99 from Zara.
    25 of 26
  • This virtual reality headset which is Smartphone compatible and perfect for a gadget addict that seems to own everything else. Fizz Creations Polaroid VR Headset, £20 at ASOS.
    26 of 26

