MTV Style

33 Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 That Are Actually Quite Good

Struggling to choose a Secret Santa present? We've got you covered.

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:10

It's basically December and that means there's one thing on your mind: buying a funny yet thoughtful Secret Santa gift for that person you sort of but don't quite know. 

To keep you safe from any prezzie-related dramas we’ve got you covered with 33 thoughtful gifts under £10 that’ll make you the best Secret Santa in the office if not the whole entire world. 

Whether you’re shopping for the jokester or the really organised person who makes endless to-do lists, there’s something to make even the hardest of people to shop for merry af.

You can thank us later.

Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 | Christmas

    1 of 34
  • For the person who loves to be snuggly all winter - 2 Pack Multi Coloured Polar Bear Socks £7 Dorothy Perkins.
    2 of 34
  • For the cat lady who makes Instagram profiles for each of her cats - Saskia Trinket Dish, £9.50 at Oliver Bonas
    3 of 34
  • For the beauty addict who needs somewhere to store all their contour sticks - STARRY EYED MAKEUP BAG £10 at Accessorize.
    4 of 34
  • For the beardy one - Men's Beard Grooming Kit, £10 at Marks & Spencer.
    5 of 34
  • For the person who’s not afraid of being different - Crystal faceted earcuff, £9.99 at Mango.
    6 of 34
  • For the one who will be the dedicated selfie taker at the Christmas party - Wide Angle Selfie Lens, £6 at Topshop.
    7 of 34
  • For the movie geek - MEAN GIRLS ART PRINT, £10 from livinginlalaland.co.uk.
    8 of 34
  • For the person who is always bang on trend - VELVET PURSE WITH FAUX PEARLS, £9.99 at Zara.
    9 of 34
  • For the life of the party - Mini Cocktail Shaker, £10 at Marks & Spencer.
    10 of 34
  • For the person who loves to switch up their phone case - Cloud-Print Iphone 7 Case, £8 at & Other Stories.
    11 of 34
  • For the person who’s looking for their new signature scent - ZARA RED VANILLA 100ML EDT (LIMITED EDITION), £9.99.
    12 of 34
  • For the one with lots of little trinkets - Monogrammed Meadow Trinket Dish £10 from Anthropologie.
    13 of 34
  • For the person who prefers nights in to nights out - Grey Velvet Pom Pom Ballet Slippers, £8.99 at New Look.
    14 of 34
  • For the sassy boss babe in your life - enamel Pin Pack, £8 at Oliver Bonas.
    15 of 34
  • For the chocolate lover, but with a festive twist - Creighton's Pumpkin Spice Latte Chocolate Bar, £5.95 at notonthehighstreet.com
    16 of 34
  • For the one who loves a tipple, even in their beauty regime - Gin And Tonic Cracker, £10 at notonthehighstreet.com
    17 of 34
  • For the person who likes to plan ahead - Cloud slogan week to view 2018 diary, £6.50 at Paperchase.
    18 of 34
  • For the person who you know will look cute af in those pom poms - POMPOM BEANIE, £9.99 at Zara.
    19 of 34
  • For the person that’s always losing their debit/oyster card - BERTIE Card Holder, £7 at Topshop.
    20 of 34
  • For the person who loves jotting down their thoughts and brainstorming ideas - ALEXA INITIAL NOTEBOOK, £8 at Accessorize.
    21 of 34
  • For the mani obsessed - Cloud nine shell manicure set, £10 at River Island.
    22 of 34
  • For the person who loves unicorns, duh! - Purple Unicorn Thermal Mug, £2.50 at Primark.
    23 of 34
  • For the person who always keeps up with the Kardashians - KIM POCKET WISDOM BOOK, £5.99 from Skinnydip.
    24 of 34
  • Perfect for any procrastinating babe - MAYBE TOMORROW STICKY NOTES PACK, £6 from Skinnydip.
    25 of 34
  • For the rose gold fanatic - Rose gold tone diamante rings pack, £10 at River Island.
    26 of 34
  • For the jokester in the office - Christmas Jokes Loo Roll, £5 at Topshop.
    27 of 34
  • For the music lover in your life - Pink Bejwelled Headphones, £7 at Primark.
    28 of 34
  • For the person who is obsessed with the Kira Kira app - Diamante Chainmail Purse, £10 at Topshop
    29 of 34
  • For the candle obsessive - Glitter berry candle, £2 at Primark.
    30 of 34
  • For the person who is partial to a Pat Butcher statement earring - Pendant earrings, £9.99 at Mango.
    31 of 34
  • For the person who just can’t let of the ‘90s - Colour '90s Colouring Book, £8.50 at Topshop
    32 of 34
  • For the person who thinks they’re at a festival all year round - Glitter Face Kit £3 at Primark.
    33 of 34
  • For the person who needs some organisation (and glitter) in their life - Light pink block glitter card holder, £6 at River Island.
    34 of 34

