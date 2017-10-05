MTV Style

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

Yes, you can get a Burberry look-a-like for a tenth of the price!

If you don’t fancy hauling a copy of Vogue around to try and work out what’s going on in the ever confusing world of fashion right now, then don’t worry because we’ve got it all under one roof.

From a high street purchase that you should make this weekend to an OOTW that will have you calling your sibling to recreate, this is the only thing you need to read before going on with your life. Or in our case before we embark on that much needed Netflix binge.

1. Chanel are trying to make Perspex knee high boots a thing...

While we were hoping that Kim Kardashian’s love of clear plastic boots was something in the past, it looks like Chanel are planning on them having quite the comeback for SS18. Yep, their Paris Fashion Week show saw all kinds of clear plastic accessories walk the runway, including this rainproof pair. Think we’ll be sticking to our trusty wellies for now.

2. Cheryl made her post baby debut on the L’Oreal catwalk...

As if being a new mum isn’t exciting enough, Cheryl recently took to the L’Oreal stage to prove she’s back and looking incredible as ever. Ombre lipstick included.  

3. OOTW is awarded to Dakota and Elle Fanning...

Why? Oh only because they showed up at the Miu Miu show in Paris looking incredible, with Elle leaving us desperate for a jazzy jumpsuit.

4. A high street purchase you should make this weekend...

If you were hoping to buy a lightweight coat this autumn, then might we suggest you buy this one right this very second? It’s new in on ASOS and at just £55 this mac is an absolute bargain. Really you’re saving money, because the real deal over at Burberry is £550.

5. Happy 10-year anniversary to this throwback of Kim Kardashian...

Yep, it’s been an entire decade since Kim popped to LA’s infamous Les Deux to celebrate her 27th birthday party wearing this gold number. And no, we’re can’t be sure it’s not an entirely different person in this photo.

Okay we're done, you can go back to Netflix now.

