6 Of The Best Pop Cult Christmas Jumpers For 2017

’Tis the season to stop wearing normal clothes and only leave the house in appropriately festive stuff - and that includes a Christmas jumper so dodgy and ugly that it should probably be burned immediately.

But move over reindeers, penguins, Xmas trees and even Santa himself, because this year it’s time to swap your average Crimbo sweater in favour of something that’s way, way cooler.

Imagine a Christmas Day involving Louis Theroux, Arthur, Princess Leia and Rick and Morty based humour. It doesn’t have to just be a distant dream - you can make it happen.

These are six of the best pop cult Christmas jumpers for 2017, guaranteed to annoy, confuse and possibly offend all elderly relatives. Ho ho ho.

1. For when you don't know what you've just seen under the tree, but you know it's time to leave.

All I Want For Christmas Is Louis Theroux - Jiggle Jiggle Apparel, £28.00

2. For when it's time to get riggity riggity wrecked on mulled wine.

Rick and Morty Happy Human Holiday - Ripple Junction at Amazon, £45.99

3. For when you're asking the fairy lights if they've seen Will anywhere.

Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Sweater - Box Lunch, £33.38

4. For when you need to let yor family know who your real loved ones are.

Jelena Bells - Etsy, £17.82

5. For when everyone's watching the Queen's speech but you have another fave royal.

Princess Leia Christmas Sweater - Playstation Gear, £31.99

6. And last but not least, for when your mum says you've had enough pigs in blankets.

Arthur Fist Christmas Mood - Fresh Brewed Tees, £29.72

Words by Lucy Wood