7 Times Bella Hadid Pulled Off Summer’s Trickiest Trends

You can try them out from just £8…

Thursday, July 5, 2018 - 16:53

Some trends are harder to pull off than others this season and Bella’s shows us ways we can all style them up this summer. Yes, being a supermodel may help, but it’s ways we can all wear them. It’s time to take note…

1. Skinny sunnies

Slim shades are sticking around for the foreseeable. Are they the most practical eyewear around? No. But do they give you instant style points? Yes.

Just look at Bella in her rose tinted pair. You can get an almost identical look with these White Cat Eye Orange Lens Sunglasses from PLT and they’re only £8. Style up with a crop top, zip up mini and fresh kicks.

2. The bum bag

Say hey to your hero summer bag with Claire’s Faux Leather Bum Bag (£16). Not only will it make sure your hands-free for cocktails, it’ll also add the finishing touch to all your outfits.

You may need to only carry the essentials but it’ll be so worth it when it looks this cool - case in point: Bella Hadid, obvs.

3. Summer leather

We usually associate leather with autumn/winter but when Bella’s yellow mini looks this cool we’re looking to reconsider.

Get the look with Missy Empire’s Nella Mustard Faux Leather Zip Mini Skirt (£23) but team with a loose fitting linen off-the-shoulder top and sliders to avoid being sticky in the sun. Tip: maybe keep this look for after dark while it’s still high summer.

4. Chainmail top

When we think of chainmail we can’t help but think of Paris Hilton’s halter-neck dress circa 2002, but this year it’s back and although it’s not the most wearable look, of course Bella pulls it off.

Her golden number is made for going out and this Stella Gold Chainmail Crop Top (£38) from Missy Empire is the perfect alternative. Team with jeans for an ultimate noughties throwback.

5. Bikini and trainers

We want to wear trainers 90% of the time and luckily for us all Bella has made it acceptable to team them with bikinis too.

Get her Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 Trainer (£74.99) from Footasylum now and team with Boohoo’s Chain Print Crop Bikini (£18) to get the look. We may not have the yacht as an accessory but we’ll leave that one to the A-listers.

6. Belly chain

Body jewellery always comes back in time for summer and style Queen Bella tries out the harness. Make like Miss Hadid and keep it cool by flashing underneath a simple bikini top.

This River Island Gold Harness Body Chain (£10) will add that little something extra to your poolside look – layer up some chain necklaces for more of a standout outfit.

7. Sports shorts

If Bella wears could-be sports shorts with heels then who are we to question it when she looks this good?

Going top-to-toe tonal, she shows us how to do sports chic in a red hot look. We suggest switching the killer courts in favour of a strappy block heel sandal to make it more wearable but who knew gym shorts could look this glam, hey?

All hail Miss Hadid.

