7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide

Seriously, it’s like he just dropped straight out of uni.

Jordan Platt
Friday, March 1, 2019 - 09:35

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been on everyone’s lips for months now, with the pair going through one of the most talked about whirlwind romances in millennial history. Seriously, no one’s shut up about it. As you all know, ourselves included.

Now that JB is turning the grand old philosophical age of 25, we thought we’d switch up the dialogue around on one of the world’s fave people rn and point out that… he dresses like a student.

Well, a student without criplling debt.

A boy and his drew shirt

Getty

JB has launched his own fashion line, with it being described as ‘wear like you don’t care,’ and ‘blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl.’ For anyone that’s attended a creative-focused uni, this is the most student move you could make. Confirmed.

Those taxi-cab coloured sweats

Getty

Trust us when we say, every student owns a pair. Maybe it’s a London thing? But if JB’s wearing them, it has to be international.

Doing the shop run wearing slippers

Getty

Seriously, SO student. Well, apart from the fact that they’re Louis Vuitton, but we all shop second-hand so it’s totes possible.

Werkin’ stains like they’re fashion

Getty

None of us students can afford to, a) buy Vanish, or b) wash our clothes. JB gets it.

Busking for an extra buck

Getty

Even if you can’t sing, a lot of students have attempted to busk. And JB has the style down to a T. Hoodie and shorts, prepped for all weathers.

Revamping old brands

Getty

Brands such a Reebok, Umbro and Puma have made a massive resurgence as-of-late by appealing to younger (student) crowds through very clever celeb placements. Oh, look, JB in Umbro.

The infamous Nike sweats

Getty

Does this one really need a comment?

Let us know your favourite JB student style moment over @MTVUK!

