MTV Style

13 American Horror Story Halloween Costumes You Can Definitely Do This Year

From Murder House To Cult

Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:06

American Horror Story: Cult has only just begun, and if you’re looking for a show that’ll keep you awake all night wondering whether you’re about to meet a grizzly end, look no further.

But as well as ruining our sleeping pattern and giving us nightmares for the past five years, AHS is also an underrated goldmine when it comes to awesome Halloween inspo.

If all else fails, you could totally be a Killer Pikachu for Halloween a la this video tutorial.

Looking for the perfect costume idea for your Halloween party this year? Whether you’re going for full on fear, or the perfect combo of cute and creepy, American Horror Story has a character for you.

From Murder House all the way up to Coven, these are the AHS-inspired looks that you can totally recreate.

1. Twisty The Clown (Freak Show)

Depending on how much you wanna scare the living daylights out of everyone around you, you could either do the toned down Twisty with just a tearaway smile and bloodspattered shirt, or go all out with a full on TERRIFYING exact recreation.

2. Zoe Benson (Coven)

Secret Halloween cosplay unlocked! 🎃 Zoey from AHS Coven 💀🔮 I'm having a great time at my party hehe I needed a night like this after this week.

For gals who do the whole Mean Girls version of Halloween, Coven is the ultimate option for dressing up and still looking cute af. Zoe's white shirt, long straight hair, floppy witches hat is simple but spot on.

3. Or just the whole Coven squad tbh

Perfect the art of bitchcraft in head to toe black outfits for the ultimate AHS squad goals.

4. Tate Langdon (Murder House)

"I love you Violet ... there I said it… And not on some stupid chalkboard… I would never let anybody or anything hurt you.." • • • • I cosplayed as Tate Langdon. I'm a HUGE FAN OF EVAN PETERS 🖤😌🤘🏻• • • • #evanpeters #americanhorrorstory #ahs #americanhorrorstorycosplay #ahscosplay #tatelangdon #skullmakeup #tatelangdoncosplay #cosplay #cosplayboy #male#malemodel #malecosplay #model #modeling #modelingagency #modelcasting #tate #horror #horrormakeup #gothmakeup #goth#gothicstyle #gothicboy #gayguy

Halloween costumes don't come more ready-made and badass than Tate, when he heads out on a murderous rampage with a hoodie and a full face of skull face paint. 

5. Black Dahlia (Murder House)

The Black Dahlia bonus: murdered version For @nogitsune._'s American Horror Story closet cosplay challenge request. I took like 200 photos and I hate all of them but I did not scrup that lipstick of my face for nothing so here it is xD sadly did not have my collodium :( Elizabeth Short a.k.a. The Black Dahlia from AHS season 1 episode 9 "creepy little girl" #Ahs #ahsmurderhouse #americanhorrorstorymurderhouse #americanhorrorstory #murderhouse #elizabethshort #elizabethshortcosplay #theblackdahlia #theblackdahliacosplay #creepylittlegirl #ahscosplay #americanhorrorstorycosplay

Storylines don't get much gorier than Elizabeth Short aka the Black Dahlia Murder, but her costume is actually super easy, cheap and weirdly pretty. 

6. The Countess (Hotel)

If this isn't the perfect excuse to wear an elegant turban, some fancy earrings, a bedazzled glove and no eyebrows then we don't know what is. Gaga would be proud.

7. Cying Nun (Asylum)

Happy Halloween! Did a cosplay of the White Nun from ," American Horror Story." Photo by @foratshot . Contact lenses by @colourvue_official . #whitenun #americanhorrorstory #makeup #sclera #cosplay #nun

On a budget but still wanna look AHS-levels of creepy? Grab the nearest bedsheet, a load of white makeup and add some inky black tears. The stuff of nightmares for just a few quid.

8. Moira O'Hara (Murder House)

Part 5 of my Road to Halloween: Moira O'Hara from American Horror Story: Murder House. . . #americanhorrorstory #americanhorrorstorymurderhouse #murderhouse #moiraohara #moiraoharacosplay #ahs #ahsmurderhouse #americanhorrorstorycosplay #ahscosplay #halloween #roadtohalloween #halloweenmakeup #makeup #fxmakeup #makeuptest #cosplaymakeup #cosplaymakeuptest #instagood #instadaily #instagramcosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #germancosplay

Whatever Halloween party you're heading to, there's guaranteed to be someone dressed as a sexy maid. Moira is the much cooler version, though - with red curly hair and an gunshot eyeball.

9. Hypodermic Sally (Hotel)

You may check in, but you will never leave 😈🛎🖤 #ahs #ahshotel #americanhorrorstory #americanhorrorstoryhotel #thecountess #countess #ladygaga #gaga #sally #hypodermicsally #sarahpaulson #hotelcortez #ahscosplay #cosplayer #cosplayer #cosplaying #cosplayers #megacon #megacon2017 #megaconorlando photo by @black.hat.matt wig styled by @abracreates #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayersofig

Hit the charity shops to channel Queen Sarah Paulson with a huge leopard print coat, smudged mascara, a choker necklace and um... does anyone have any hair crimpers handy?

10. Misty Day (Coven)

My Misty Day cosplay is finally done) Am I look like @pillypie22 ? x) #mistyday #mistydaycosplay #comiccon #comicconspb #ahscoven #ahscovencosplay #americanhorrorstory #americanhorrorstorycoven #ahsmisty #gypsy #hat #flovers #shawl #blondie #stevienicks #cosplay

Always dreamed of living in your own swamp and wearing a top hat while dancing around to Fleetwood Mac? Now's your chance, babes.

11. Mr March (Hotel)

👻MR.MARCH 👻 Older cosplay I did of Evan Peters Mr. march #americanhorrorstoryhotel #ahs #ahscosplay #evanpeters #mrmarch #jamespatrickmarch #americanhorrorstory #hotelcortez

Facial hair goals if not slightly questionable morals, Mr March is a good'un to bring out your dapper side with slicked hair, a white shirt and a very gory slit throat.

12. Scáthach (Roanoke)

I also got my headpiece finished for Lady Gaga's witchy character from Roanoke finished today! After MCM I'll be ordering the fabrics to make her dress and Cape thing! ❤️ #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaywip #ahs #americanhorrorstory #ahscosplay #americanhorrorstorycosplay #americanhorrorstoryroanoke #ladygaga

The ultimate example of cute/creepy, Lady Gaga's character makes for a dreamy Halloween costume. Backcomb your hair and grab some branch antlers to recreate her spooky woods witch.

13. Winter Anderson (Cult)

The newest style icon that we've stolen from AHS, Winter's feminine, goth, and Victorian wardrobe are e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g for Halloween. Bonus points for wavy lilac hair and the bright blue nails, obviously.

Words by Lucy Wood

