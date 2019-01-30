Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo

Buckle up for a wild ride because it’s just been revealed that Ariana Grande has experienced a bit of a nightmare when it comes to her latest tattoo.

With her single ‘7 Rings’ smashing all kinds of records, the 25-year-old decided to immortalise its success by having the title of the song inked onto her palm in Chinese. Sounds pretty good, right?

Things quickly took a downturn when it became apparent that the characters “七輪” actually translate to "shichirin” in Japanese Kanji, which is literally the word for a small barbecue grill.

One bad thing about having 144 million followers is that even the tiniest mistake is going to be spotted by someone, and it took about five minutes for people to point out that she may have misjudged the inking.

“Wait did ariana grande really get a japanese tattoo that said bbq grill JDJDJDBD,” one person said, as another joked that even though she was quick to delete the Instagram picture, the grill will remain on her skin for the rest of all time.

Responding to the mistranslation, Ari took to Twitter to write that the full inking was just too painful to go through with: “indeed, i left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. it hurt like f**k n still looks tight.

“I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time. 🖤🥺”

We suppose it could be worse?