Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo

This is... unfortunate

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:03

Buckle up for a wild ride because it’s just been revealed that Ariana Grande has experienced a bit of a nightmare when it comes to her latest tattoo.

With her single ‘7 Rings’ smashing all kinds of records, the 25-year-old decided to immortalise its success by having the title of the song inked onto her palm in Chinese. Sounds pretty good, right?

Giphy

Things quickly took a downturn when it became apparent that the characters “七輪” actually translate to "shichirin” in Japanese Kanji, which is literally the word for a small barbecue grill.

One bad thing about having 144 million followers is that even the tiniest mistake is going to be spotted by someone, and it took about five minutes for people to point out that she may have misjudged the inking.

Instagram/ArianaGrande

“Wait did ariana grande really get a japanese tattoo that said bbq grill JDJDJDBD,” one person said, as another joked that even though she was quick to delete the Instagram picture, the grill will remain on her skin for the rest of all time.

Responding to the mistranslation, Ari took to Twitter to write that the full inking was just too painful to go through with: “indeed, i left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. it hurt like f**k n still looks tight. 

UMG

“I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time. 🖤🥺”

We suppose it could be worse? 

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album And We're Getting A New Single Today
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!
WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It
13 Self-Care Tips That Don't Involve A Bubble Bath
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande
7 rings [Explicit]
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large

Trending Articles

Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London