ASOS Got A Makeover And Everyone Lost Their Minds About It

Humans aren’t great at change at the best of times, but it turns out that giving their favourite clothing website a makeover is just about enough to tip most people over the edge.

Diehard ASOS fans are nothing but proud of their ability to log on, navigate the categories, do what they do best and find the perfect outfit without even concentrating much. Especially when half asleep at about 3am, when we all know online shopping seems like a great idea and money loses all meaning.

So yesterday, when ASOS unveiled its brand new look to shoppers for the very first time and without warning, it’s fair to say that errr… well, everyone lost their shit, really.

ASOS basically did their own version of a Beyonce Lemonade drop and threw everyone a curve ball by totally mixing up their site, resulting in a whole new look and a whole lot of confused fashionistas wondering wtf just happened.

Along with the latest awesome changes to their service like the ‘try before you buy’ idea and the same day delivery in parts of the UK, ASOS has now added a shiny new nav bar, and switched up the design of its shopping pages for a fresh, clean look.

It’s all about personal preference, but one feature that seems to have been ditched for good is the quick view function - and it’s enough of a drastic change to have sparked some serious Twitter debate amongst ASOS OGs.

Im irrationally angry at the new ASOS website. I DON'T LIKE CHANGE. — Gracie 🌼 #woke&well (@GraceFVictory) December 5, 2017

For some people, it was just the cherry on top of the roller coaster that was 2017.

wow ASOS has changed what is this 😳😳😳



just when I thought 2017 couldn’t get anymore intense 😂 — Jodes (@just_jodess) December 5, 2017

To be honest, the overall feeling was just plain confusion. If it ain't broke...

A handful of ASOS pilgrims were just plain offended by the whole situation.

Hate hate hate the new @Asos website 😩😩😩 — Beth Gillespie (@bethgillespie94) December 5, 2017

But overall, it seems to have gone down pretty well. HOORAY for internet web page efficiency.

When i see @ASOS have made their site fully responsive. Look at dat nav. pic.twitter.com/ZLIiaqkPyb — Olivia Woods (@oliviatamsin) December 5, 2017

Thanks @ASOS for finally changing the layout of results on your website! So much better and easier to use! — Teddy Todorova (@Teodora_A_T) December 5, 2017

Let’s take a minute to talk about how ace the new @ASOS website is — H a z z i e (@Haazziiee) December 6, 2017

Whether you love it with all of your soul, or hate it as much as you hate the 'Sold out :(' notification turning up on your planned weekend outfit, it's probs not gonna keep you away from ASOS. Happy shopping everybody.

Words by Lucy Wood