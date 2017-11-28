MTV Style

12 Christmas Gifts To Buy The Aspiring YouTuber In Your Life

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 12:34

When you’ve got someone in your life who’s planning becoming the next Casey Neistat by summer 2018, it can be a bit tricky to know what they really want for Christmas.

Mainly because y’know, it’s impossible to have an actual convo with them about presents as they’re constantly glued to YouTube videos.

Before we get to the tech stuff, how about a few lessons in Pinterest AF wrapping skills?

Whether it’s a sister who’s set her sights on Zoella, a brother who’s becoming the next Shane Dawson, or a friend who’s forever pulling out the camera while you’re trying to scoff a burger, aspiring YouTubers can be seriously hard to buy for.

But don’t you go worrying about that now, because we’ve just come up with the ultimate list of 12 perfect presents for the vlogger in your life.

  • The vlog camera that's used by basically every vlogger you can think of - Canon G7x Mark ii, £499.00
  • Technically kinda boring but essential for serious vid-making - SanDisk 64GB Memory Card, £19.95
  • A tripod that can bend and twist for any shot that you can possibly imagine - Joby Gorillapod, £22.95
  • To make sure you don't forget those genius 3am video ideas - Dot Creates Vlogging Planner, £28.00
  • Early bird tickets to the ultimate YouTuber convention experience - Summer In The City, From £30.00
  • A custom camera bag to encourage you to get vlogging wherever you go - Pop & Suki, £151.89
  • Dan and Phil's brill new board game to get that #trending content - Truth Bombs, £15.00
  • Saffron Barker's tumbler 'cos you can't make good videos unless you're glittery and hydrated - Primark, £4.00
  • A few words of wisdom from everybody's favourite YouTube pixie - Dodie Clark's Secrets For The Mad, £11.89
  • Soft boxes to light things up and give your videos a pro finish - Abeststudio, £28.99
  • Might look slightly dodgy, but this little thing will take your sound quality up a notch - Micromuff Wind Muffler - £12.95
  • A varisty jacket that should probably be classed as official YouTuber uniform - YouTube Space Creator Store, £30.00
  • And last but not least, who wouldn't want an actual YouTube clapper board in their filming background? - YouTube Space Creator Store, £13.00
Words by Lucy Wood

