The Average Teenager's Makeup Collection Is Worth SO Much Money Now

If you were a teenager in the 2000s, your makeup bag (if you could even call it that) probably consisted of a very orange Dream Matte Mousse, a blunt eyeliner pencil that you didn’t know what to do with, and a lipstick that you got free with a magazine once. Fleeky.

But fast forward to 2017 and things are very different, as proven by the cost of the average teenager’s makeup bag which is worth SO much money now.

We’re gonna guess it’s mainly thanks to YouTube and Instagram, but teenagers seem to somehow avoid the super awkward, zero beauty knowledge phase these days. They're so LUCKY.

On the flip side, 2017 teens are big on Kylie Cosmetics collections, they’ve all got at least one Naked palette and know how to use it, and they can blend your average eyeshadow into a soft and smokey cut crease like the best of 'em.

And as a result of watching hours of beauty hauls, smokey eye tutorials and Kardashian-worthy contour lessons, it turns out that teenage girls aged between 13-19 now have a makeup collection worth, on average, a total of £425. WHAT.

Interestingly, their mums aged 35 and over have a makeup bag worth less than half of that now, coming in at an average of £180 according to a survey of 2468 mothers conducted by VoucherCodesPro.

The survey also went on to reveal that teenagers are spending the most cash on mascara over everything else(a whopping average of £180 per year), closely followed up by foundation at £155 per year, and eyeshadow palettes at £105 per year. Gah.

With teenage YouTube stars like Saffron Barker, Anastasia and Grace and Grace showing 'em how it's done and exactly what to buy, we're not really surprised tbh.

Who knew that being a teenager could be so EXPENSIVE.

Words by Lucy Wood