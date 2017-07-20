MTV Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

For when you're craving chips and a cocktail

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:34

One of the best parts of a summer holiday is chilling in your swimming costumes from breakfast to bed time. Who’s got time for actual clothes when there’s snoozing in the sun to do?

But every so often you do kinda need something to chuck over the top of your bikini, and a tshirt just ain’t gonna cut it.

When you need a break from the sun and find yourself craving a bowl of chips or a couple of cocktails at the pool bar, it’s the perfect time to chuck on a cute cover up as part of your vacation vibes.

Can we get an amen for drinks with tiny umbrellas in and eating a giant bag of Lays in one go?

To save you going on a last minute hunt for the perfect addition to your suitcase, here’s a selection of the very best summer cover ups to take you from beach to bar with zero effort involved.

Keep it cute in girly pink gingham.

Beach Co-ord in Gingham with Frill Detail - ASOS, £22.00 / Shorts, £20.00

Leopard print is always a good idea.

Brown Leopard Print Beach Cami Dress - River Island, £28.00

If Princess Jasmine was gonna rock a beach cover up, we reckon it'd be this one.

Slinky Beach Co-ord - ASOS, £18.00 / Trousers, £22.00

For when it's peak summer and you still refuse to wear colour.

Piper Black Sheer Lace Kaftan - Miss Pap, £25.00

Completely obsessed with the pink palm leaf print trend? Same.

Ieshah Palm Print Jersey Bandea Playsuit - Pretty Little Thing, £10.00

You can never go wrong with a kaftan - especially if it's in pretty pastel colours.

Rainbow Kaftan - Accessorize, £35.00

Who wouldn't want to be the sassy red dress lady emoji on the beach?

Beach Tiered Dress With Hi Low Detail - ASOS, £20.50

If OTT floaty florals just aren't your thing, keep it super simple with this dreamy sun dress.

Embroidered Sun Dress - Topshop, £28.00

Summer prints don't have to be loud af, try toned down tropical instead.

Sheer Tropical Cover Up Kimono - Forever 21, £13.00

The cut outs in this floaty maxi dress are perfect details for poolside.

Beach Maxi Dress With Strap Detail in Palm Print - ASOS Curve, £32.00

Chuck on this li'l edgy metallic number and you're basically ready for a night out.

Gold Off Shoulder Metallic Dress - Missguided, £30.00

Say what's on your mind with casual slogan styles.

Summer Time Beach Cover Up - Bon Prix, £14.99

How perfect is this? Chuck over a cozzie for daytime or shorts for evening drinks.

Lara White Floral Kaftan - Miss Pap, £20.00

Co-ordination on point with this babein' four piece.

Annabel Mono Palm Four Piece Beach Co-ord Set - Boohoo, £26.00

Show off your tan lines with boho-inspired off shoulder shapes.

Slash Neck See-Through Solid Color Cover-Up - Zaful, £12.04

And last but not least, it doesn't get much more classic than an LWD.

Beach Halter Broderie Sun Dress - ASOS, £30.00

- Words by Lucy Wood

So your summer wardrobe's sorted, but how about a tres romantic chat with Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry?

Latest News

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Found Dead, Aged 41

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Funny single relationships GIFs

11 Things That Happen When You've Been Single Forever

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

There's Now A Love Island Themed Hen Party Package So Great That You'll Want To Get Engaged Immediately

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

10 Reasons We're Completely Obsessed With Gisele Bündchen

Is This Cryptic Tweet From The Weeknd A Subtweet At Selena Gomez?

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.

Niall Horan Insists One Direction Would Have ‘Lost The Plot’ Without Louis Tomlinson

More From MTV Style

Style

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Style

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Style

Emma Watson Asks The Internet To Help Find Her Lost Rings

Style

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Style

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

Style

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

Style

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

Style

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together

Style

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

Style

What To Wear | Summer 2017

Style

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Brand Lawsuit 'Baseless' As They Claim They Only Sold Two Of Those Controversial Tee's

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover