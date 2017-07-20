The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

One of the best parts of a summer holiday is chilling in your swimming costumes from breakfast to bed time. Who’s got time for actual clothes when there’s snoozing in the sun to do?

But every so often you do kinda need something to chuck over the top of your bikini, and a tshirt just ain’t gonna cut it.

When you need a break from the sun and find yourself craving a bowl of chips or a couple of cocktails at the pool bar, it’s the perfect time to chuck on a cute cover up as part of your vacation vibes.

Can we get an amen for drinks with tiny umbrellas in and eating a giant bag of Lays in one go?

To save you going on a last minute hunt for the perfect addition to your suitcase, here’s a selection of the very best summer cover ups to take you from beach to bar with zero effort involved.

Keep it cute in girly pink gingham.

Beach Co-ord in Gingham with Frill Detail - ASOS, £22.00 / Shorts, £20.00

Leopard print is always a good idea.

Brown Leopard Print Beach Cami Dress - River Island, £28.00

If Princess Jasmine was gonna rock a beach cover up, we reckon it'd be this one.

Slinky Beach Co-ord - ASOS, £18.00 / Trousers, £22.00

For when it's peak summer and you still refuse to wear colour.

Piper Black Sheer Lace Kaftan - Miss Pap, £25.00

Completely obsessed with the pink palm leaf print trend? Same.

Ieshah Palm Print Jersey Bandea Playsuit - Pretty Little Thing, £10.00

You can never go wrong with a kaftan - especially if it's in pretty pastel colours.

Rainbow Kaftan - Accessorize, £35.00

Who wouldn't want to be the sassy red dress lady emoji on the beach?

Beach Tiered Dress With Hi Low Detail - ASOS, £20.50

If OTT floaty florals just aren't your thing, keep it super simple with this dreamy sun dress.

Embroidered Sun Dress - Topshop, £28.00

Summer prints don't have to be loud af, try toned down tropical instead.

Sheer Tropical Cover Up Kimono - Forever 21, £13.00

The cut outs in this floaty maxi dress are perfect details for poolside.

Beach Maxi Dress With Strap Detail in Palm Print - ASOS Curve, £32.00

Chuck on this li'l edgy metallic number and you're basically ready for a night out.

Gold Off Shoulder Metallic Dress - Missguided, £30.00

Say what's on your mind with casual slogan styles.

Summer Time Beach Cover Up - Bon Prix, £14.99

How perfect is this? Chuck over a cozzie for daytime or shorts for evening drinks.

Lara White Floral Kaftan - Miss Pap, £20.00

Co-ordination on point with this babein' four piece.

Annabel Mono Palm Four Piece Beach Co-ord Set - Boohoo, £26.00

Show off your tan lines with boho-inspired off shoulder shapes.

Slash Neck See-Through Solid Color Cover-Up - Zaful, £12.04

And last but not least, it doesn't get much more classic than an LWD.

Beach Halter Broderie Sun Dress - ASOS, £30.00

- Words by Lucy Wood

