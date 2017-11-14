18 Of The Best Candles To Set The Mood This Winter

Winter sucks, but there’s no denying that one of the best feelings on the entire planet is lighting a scented candle and cosying up on the sofa for a night in front of Netflix when it’s freezing cold outside.

Seeing as it’s getting towards Christmas, it’s the perfect time to check out our round up of the best smoky, woody and spicy scents to take the edge off the horrifying realisation that winter is here. Did someone say early Christmas present...?

1. Perfect Peace Scented Candle - £30

'A better night's sleep, a brighter mood, a calmer Christmas and a burst of energy’ is what Neom’s wellbeing collection promises, and with 25 pure essential oils including pine, myrrh and lime peel, we are SO ready for this candle to change our lives.

Neomorganics.com

2. Limited Edition Larmes d'encens scented Candle In Incense Tears - £48

How majestic is this collection? As well as brandishing a mythical Phoenix and blue wax, sweet Nard sprigs, incense, pieces of cinnamon and Myrrh make up the dreamy ingredients of this scent mash-up. YUM.

Diptiqueparis.co.uk

3. Winter Signature Candle - £20

Bright and spicy notes of cinnamon and clove add warmth to your room, while a dash of fresh orange adds that zing. This candle basically encompasses the essence of winter so no wonder it’s a best seller every year.

The White Company

4. Christmas Trees Candle - £55

It smells like an actual Christmas tree in a jar so you just need to buy a handful of these fresh pine and lavender candles instead of buying your real Christmas tree this year. It’s THAT good.

Joloves.com

5. Altar Candle - £54

Byredo have embraced winter’s arrival with a trio of fragranced candles called Rosewater, Incense and Altar in a festive (and fancy) red packaging. We love Altar which is a mash-up of carnations, acai and clove.

Byredo.co.uk

6. Frankincense & Myrrh Scented Mercury Candle - £12.50

Nothing screams Christmas more than the Three Wise Men’s gifts, right? We’re in love with the rich frankincense and warm myrrh, which is complimented by a base of golden amber, sandalwood and musk. it feels MUCH more expensive than it costs.

Marksandspencer.com

7. SKANDINAVISK Snö Scented Candle - £29

Scared it won’t snow this year? Have no fear, ‘cause your own snow in a jar is here! The dry, crisp scent will brighten up your dark nights with winter berries and frozen wood.

Johnlewis.com

8. Zoella Cosy Christmas Candle - £12.50

Anything that Zoella creates we need in our lives and this cosy candle is no different. It’s best for cosying up with on Christmas Day but we’re planning on burning this asap to get us in the festive spirit.

Boots.com

9. Green Almond & Redcurrant Christmas Candle - £120

With a festive flicker of cedarwood, tonka and redcurrant with the added nuttiness of green almond and the zing of citrus, you’ll be drooling with every sniff. Don’t be put off by the price tag because you can never, ever, ever go wrong with a Jo Malone gift. Ever.

Jomalone.co.uk

10. All Is Bright Large Jar Candle - £23.99

Looking for something sweet? With a sparkling blend of grapefruit, orange, redcurrant and musk, this (absolutely huge) candle captures all the fun of a Christmassy morning. With a burn time of 150 hours, you’ve got yourself a bargain to last you all winter.

Yankeecandle.co.uk

11. Juste Mythique Candle - £19

It smells like vanilla and tobacco bean, and is in a jar that’ll look chic in any part of the house - what more could a winter lover want?

& Other Stories

12. Fir & Smoke Hammered Mercury Candle - £38

Fir needle and clove leaf essential oils, rosemary & lavender essential oils, patchouli essential oil, citrus, herbal greens, spice – the list goes on but we’re already sold.

Anthropologie.com

13. H&M Home Scented Candle In Metal tin - £8.99

It’s like having your own portable forest in a jar for under a tenner. Does that mean we can buy five?

H&M

14. MALIN+GOETZ Votive Candle Set - £39

What should you do when you can’t decide which is your fave Malin+Goetz scented candle? Buy a set, obv! It includes the brand’s best selling scents and is ideal as a gift…to yourself.

Libertylondon.com

15. Black Oudh Candle - £31.50

For people who want something not as Christmassy, this deep, earthy smell makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Zzzzz.

Rituals.com

16. Shimmering Spice candle - £16

As well as being well within budget, the shimmering spice candle is intermingled with orange, mandarin and sweet vanilla. We want to cuddle up on the sofa just thinking about it.

SpaceNK.com

17. Limited Edition Juniper Berries & Lapp Pine Scented Candle - £42

The scent is inspired by snowy landscapes, so it's obviously seasonal af with juniper berry, pine tree and oakmoss. Kinda makes us want to book a skiing trip.

Moltonbrown.com

18. BELLA FREUD PARFUM Loving Tuberose and Sandalwood scented candle - £45

For fans of the brand, you can get in on the action with this red glass etched with the signature ‘Loving’ motif. It's a perfect gift for the style conscious and it smells pretty amazing too.

Net-A-Porter