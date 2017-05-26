23 Of The Best Colourful Denim Pieces To Shop Right Now
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 16:27
Getting bored with the same old boring pair of jeans you wear every single day? OH GOOD, because this season it’s all about switching up your usual denim for something slightly... brighter.
Not only is it the perfect way to give your wardrobe the perfect summer refresh, but it’s also an easy way to make it look like you’ve put loads of effort into an outfit (when really you’ve just swapped simple blue for some snazzy every-colour-of-the-rainbow shades).Whether it’s cute pastel yellow pinafores, bright fuschia jackets or embroidered statement shoes, it’s pretty much the must-have material update this summer.
Be prepared to wave goodbye to all your cash when you see our round up of all the best colourful denim pieces to shop RIGHT NOW. Go, go go!
1. Nothing screams festival season more than this glitzy sequin mermaid jacket.MOTO Large Sequin Jacket, £85 at Topshop
2. Live the lilac dream in these b-e-a-u-t mom jeans.BDG Lilac Mom Jeans, £55.00 at Urban Outfitters
3. Cool and casual pastel pinafores to match a summer’s day.MOTO Pocket Pinafore Dress, £36 at Topshop
4. The brighter the better... fuchsia is a great start.Oversized Denim Jacket, £25.99 from Berskha
5. You'll look great with a summer tan in these peachy keen short shorts.MOTO Neon Mom Shorts, £30 at Topshop
6. A pair of snazzy denim loafers wouldn’t go amiss, either.Floral Embroidered Denim Loafers, £49.99 at Mango
7. Switch up your classic denim jacket up for the bubblegum pink shade that everyone is obsessing over RN.Pink Denim Jacket, £34.99 at H&M
8. Red is the colour of SS17 and you'll literally stop traffic in these statement jeans.BDG Red Kick Flare Jeans, £50 at Urban Outfitters
9. Embroidery shows no signs of going out of style so you may as well buy some more. Oh so pretty...Embroidered Denim Skirt, £49.99 at Zara
10. Raw denim hems and millenial pink = the dreamiest combo.BDG Denim Raw Edge T-Shirt, £42.00 at Urban Outfitters
11. Daisy, daisy, give us this dress right now...Petite Embroidered Daisy Denim Mini Dress, £45 at Topshop
12. The white denim jacket is the wardrobe staple that’ll go with literally anything and everything in your wardrobe.Erin Lace Up Eyelet Oversize Denim Jacket, £35 at Boohoo
13. Denim plus embroidery is the stuff that dreams are made of.Mid Blue Denim Bird Embroidered Mom Jeans, £40 at Glamorous
14. Who said denim couldn’t be the most glamorous thing in your wardrobe right now?MOTO Pink Metallic Skirt, £34 at Topshop
15. An embroidered denim jacket should belong in every cool girl’s wardrobe.Blue Embroidered Oversized Denim Jacket, £55 at Missguided
16. Denim and slogans are your fashion friends.Pink Slogan Back Oversized Denim Shirt, £35 at Missguided
17. If you're looking for the perfect transitional jacket for spring... we're obsessed with this one.Tommy Jeans '90s Girlfriend Trucker Pale Blue Denim Jacket, £150
18. Just add even more patches and pins to make your denim pieces totally unique.Denim Patch Tunic Dress, £70 at Lazy Oaf
19. Channel military chic in camo print - a trend that never (officially) goes out of fashion.Mom Fit Jeans With High Waist, £19.99 at Bershka
20. Be instantly on trend in these distressed purple shorts which you can pair with band tees all summer.BDG Cheeky Purple Denim Shorts, £36.00 at Urban Outiftters
21. Bringing it back to the 90’s but keeping it spring af in this embroidered choker.Blue Denim Rose Embroidered Choker, £8 at River Island
22. Who said denim had to be blue and boring?BDG Floral Vines High Waisted Denim Shorts, £39 at Urban Outfitters
23. If full-blown colour isn’t your thing, ease yourself into the trend with tropical stripes.Slim Fit Jeans With Side Stripes, £29.99 at Zara
DREAMY. Now, how about finding out exactly how to style your denim jackets in 6 different ways? Alrighty then.
