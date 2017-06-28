MTV Style

The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

Millennial pink, Barbie pink and everything in between

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 15:50

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collaboration below...

Heading off on holiday is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a few new bits and bobs, and while some sunscream, a big floppy hat and some kind of sassy inflatable are all obviously essential, there’s nothing quite as important as finding the perfect swimwear to take with you.

Let’s face it, you’re probably gonna spend most of your time either chilling by the pool or hitting the beach, so the choice in bikini or costume for your vacay is a make or break decision for summer style.

Ask the cool kids and there’s only one colour you need to be obsessed with right now - millennial pink, obvs.

So stick the two together, and it made sense that we construct a handy round up of all the best and cutest pink swimwear that needs to find its way into your beach bag asap.

1. Don't leave the cacti on your Instagram, put them on your nips instead.

Cactus Embroidered Bikini - PrettyLittleThing at ASOS, £13.00 / Bottoms, £12.00

2. Crochet bikinis are t-h-e summer trend for 2017, but this neon version is extra awesome.

Freddie Pink Multi Print Bikini Set - Miss Pap, £20.00

3. Flamin-go and get yourself this gorgeous print as soon as poss.

Flamingle Swimsuit - Batoko, £40.00

4. Grab the nearest pineapple and toucans to rock this tropical print.

Cuba Photo Floral Underwired High Waist Bikini - Boohoo, £20.00

5. Who wouldn't want an adorable cute bear to be sitting on their boobs at the beach?

Bear Boob Bikini - Lazy Oaf, £35.00 / Bottoms, £30.00

6. For the ultimate 90s super model look, this cool twisted sports top has got you covered.

Knot Front Side Tie Bikini Set - Shein, £10.41

7. It doesn't get any cuter than a pink Bardot frill for girly gorgeousness.

Bardot Frill Bikini - Missguided at ASOS, £15.00 / Bottoms, £10.00

8. A metallic pink swimsuit that's beyond all possible Barbie dreams.

Metallic Swimsuit - Monki, £30.00

9. We're pretty sure Kendall and Kourtney were rocking bikinis very similar to this on their hols recently.

High Shine Strappy Triangle Bikini Top - Urban Outfitters, £20.00 / Bottoms, £14.00

10. Take the CK undies trend to the next level and rock the brand by the pool.

Calvin Klein Bikini - Topshop, £38.00 / Bottoms, £30.00

11. If you're going to represent a style icon this summer, it should always be Mr Motivator.

80s Sprinkles Print Swimsuit - ASOS, £24.00

12. Gingham ain't going anywhere this season - except the beach, obvs.

Lamu Gingham Halter Underwired H/W Bikini - Boohoo, £20.00

13. The pretty pastel colours, off-shoulder shape and boho florals of this one = dreamy.

Lila Bikini in Rossa Print - Motel, £25.00 / Bottoms, £20.00

14. If you're gonna combine your pink with a print, make sure it's palm leaf.

Leaf Print Criss Cross Mix & Match Bikini Set - Shein, £11.21

15. And y'know what's even cuter than pink swimwear? Pink swimwear with rainbows on, duh.

Cancun Rainbow Swimsuit - Boohoo, £20.00

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that we've shown you pink, pink and more pink, we're gonna hand over to Love Island's Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland for a catch up.

Latest News

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slate ’Liar’ Amber As They Label Her A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Bella Hadid Reveals The Unlikely Way She And Kendall Jenner Became Friends

Britney Spears Sets the Record Straight Over Lip-Sync Rumours

27 Of The Prettiest Perfumes For Summer

12 Beauty Hacks To Make Your Party Makeup Last All Night

21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group

Chrissy Teigen's Boob Popped Out On Stage With John Legend And Her Reaction Was Hilarious

Celeb Hair Stylists You Need To Follow On Instagram Immediately

The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

Man Ordered By Sainsbury's To Change His Shop Name Had The Best Response

Beauty Hacks For Avoiding Melty Summer Makeup

Liam Payne And His Son Bear Wearing Matching Yeezys Will Be The Cutest Thing You See Today

Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's Brutal Comments

You Can Now Study How To Be A Social Media Influencer At University

Iggy Azalea Comments on Halsey Calling Her 'a F***ing Moron'

Rihanna Has Been Seen Kissing A Man And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Jedward Wreak Havoc On The Flight To Stockholm To Meet Their Single AF Dates

Chad Michael Murray Just Wore The Actual Costume From 'A Cinderella Story' To A Prom With His Wife

Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

More From MTV Style

27 Of The Prettiest Perfumes For Summer

The Prettiest Scents | Spring Summer 2017

12 Beauty Hacks To Make Your Party Makeup Last All Night

The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

Beauty Hacks For Avoiding Melty Summer Makeup

You Need To Check Out This Artist Creating Amazing Sculptures Using Her Natural Hair

25 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs

Style

16 Cute Bikinis For Small Boobies

Style

19 Cool Girl Wedding Outfits You'll Actually Want To Wear

Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

MTV Style

Get Your First Look At The ASOS x MTV Collection | MTV News

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Regularly Stalks Vicky Pattison's Instagram

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Farrah Abraham Goes In On Marnie Simpson, While Jedward Go In On Everyone