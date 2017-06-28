The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collaboration below...

Heading off on holiday is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a few new bits and bobs, and while some sunscream, a big floppy hat and some kind of sassy inflatable are all obviously essential, there’s nothing quite as important as finding the perfect swimwear to take with you.

Let’s face it, you’re probably gonna spend most of your time either chilling by the pool or hitting the beach, so the choice in bikini or costume for your vacay is a make or break decision for summer style.

Ask the cool kids and there’s only one colour you need to be obsessed with right now - millennial pink, obvs.

So stick the two together, and it made sense that we construct a handy round up of all the best and cutest pink swimwear that needs to find its way into your beach bag asap.

1. Don't leave the cacti on your Instagram, put them on your nips instead.

Cactus Embroidered Bikini - PrettyLittleThing at ASOS, £13.00 / Bottoms, £12.00

2. Crochet bikinis are t-h-e summer trend for 2017, but this neon version is extra awesome.

Freddie Pink Multi Print Bikini Set - Miss Pap, £20.00

3. Flamin-go and get yourself this gorgeous print as soon as poss.

Flamingle Swimsuit - Batoko, £40.00

4. Grab the nearest pineapple and toucans to rock this tropical print.

Cuba Photo Floral Underwired High Waist Bikini - Boohoo, £20.00

5. Who wouldn't want an adorable cute bear to be sitting on their boobs at the beach?

Bear Boob Bikini - Lazy Oaf, £35.00 / Bottoms, £30.00

6. For the ultimate 90s super model look, this cool twisted sports top has got you covered.

Knot Front Side Tie Bikini Set - Shein, £10.41

7. It doesn't get any cuter than a pink Bardot frill for girly gorgeousness.

Bardot Frill Bikini - Missguided at ASOS, £15.00 / Bottoms, £10.00

8. A metallic pink swimsuit that's beyond all possible Barbie dreams.

Metallic Swimsuit - Monki, £30.00

9. We're pretty sure Kendall and Kourtney were rocking bikinis very similar to this on their hols recently.

High Shine Strappy Triangle Bikini Top - Urban Outfitters, £20.00 / Bottoms, £14.00

10. Take the CK undies trend to the next level and rock the brand by the pool.

Calvin Klein Bikini - Topshop, £38.00 / Bottoms, £30.00

11. If you're going to represent a style icon this summer, it should always be Mr Motivator.

80s Sprinkles Print Swimsuit - ASOS, £24.00

12. Gingham ain't going anywhere this season - except the beach, obvs.

Lamu Gingham Halter Underwired H/W Bikini - Boohoo, £20.00

13. The pretty pastel colours, off-shoulder shape and boho florals of this one = dreamy.

Lila Bikini in Rossa Print - Motel, £25.00 / Bottoms, £20.00

14. If you're gonna combine your pink with a print, make sure it's palm leaf.

Leaf Print Criss Cross Mix & Match Bikini Set - Shein, £11.21

15. And y'know what's even cuter than pink swimwear? Pink swimwear with rainbows on, duh.

Cancun Rainbow Swimsuit - Boohoo, £20.00

Words by Lucy Wood

