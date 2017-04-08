British Model Speaks Out After Being ‘Kidnapped For Sex Slavery’ In Italy

A British model who was alleged to have been kidnapped in Milan has spoken out for the first time since arriving back in the UK after the terrifying ordeal.

Chloe Ayling, 20, was said to have been drugged and put in a bag by two men before being taking to Borgial, where they tried to auction her off on the dark web.

She was later released on July 17 and taken to the British consulate in Milan following six days of being held captive, after those involved realised she had a two-year-old child, something which is ‘against the rules’.

"I’ve been through a terrifying experience. I’ve feared for my life, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour," she said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Italian and UK authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release.

“I have just arrived home after four weeks and haven’t had time to collect my thoughts. I am not at liberty to say anything further until I have been debriefed by the UK police.”

She goes on to explain the moment she realised what was happening: “When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now.

“I realised I was in the boot of a car with my wrists and ankles handcuffed, adhesive tape on my mouth. I was inside a bag and was only able to breathe through a small hole.”

Black Death, the organised crime group suspected to be behind the kidnapping, are said to have been trying to sell her for more than £230,000 after telling her she’d be ‘fed to the tigers’ when buyers got bored of her.

The Guardian have since reported that Italian police arrested a Polish man on July 18 on suspicion of extortion and kidnap.

