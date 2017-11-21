All The Celebrity Christmas Trees That Are Probably A Bit Fancier Than Yours

Maybe the best day of the whole year is the day that you decide to get your Christmas tree out.

Stick Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat, wear your snuggliest jumper and prepare to turn your home into a winter wonderland.

Fancy learning how to do your Crimbo wrapping like a Pinterest pro this year? Look no further...

But what happens when you’re a super famous sort at Christmas? Do you still have to climb into the loft and wade through stacks of weird-smelling old stuff to find the decorations?

Do you still have to get super creative with two bits of tinsel and a box of 90s baubles? And what about the yearly tradition of falling out with your loved ones over tangled fairy lights?

Judging by all of this lot below, putting up your Christmas tree when you’re a celeb is a little bit different to the rest of us, because their efforts are seriously magical and their decoration game is STRONG.

Here’s all the A-lister trees that are probably a bit fancier than yours this year.

Kylie Jenner

They might just be the biggest baubles we've ever seen. Are they shiny, rose gold space hoppers?

Britney Spears

🎄🌹 🎄🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Proof that Britney is the Christmas fairy herself. There is no other explanation for this perfect tree.

Nick Jonas

Nick is all of us when you step back and realise that your Christmas tree is probably the most beautiful thing you've ever created.

Mariah Carey

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

She don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing she needs... and it's a step ladder to stop the star from looking wonky.

Ed Sheeran

In the mood of the mooj In the mood of the mooj A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:33am PST

GREAT EFFORT, ED. Nice to see that there's a few celebs out there who ditch perfection in favour of errr... the home made vibe.

Paris Hilton

Would you really expect anything other than Barbie's Dream Christmas from Paris? No one else could get away with giant roses on their tree.

Tom Fletcher

We're gonna guess that Tom and Gi dressed their lovely tree by simultaneously writing a catchy song, filming a viral video and making their children's dreams come true because that's just what the Fletcher family do.

Emily Ratajkowski

‘Tis the season 🌲 ‘Tis the season 🌲 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Why bother with crappy fairy lights, tinsel and baubles when your face and bod is the main gift in life?

Ashley Tisdale

Full marks for the ultimate traditional tree with tartan decorations, and some bonus points for a truly hideous-but-great Crimbo jumper.

Sarah Hyland

Alright, it might not be the finished product, but this is just too cute not to include really.

Zoella

Zoe takes Christmas VERY SERIOUSLY, so it goes without saying that her main living room tree (oh yes, there's more than one) is something straight outta Pinterest.

Words by Lucy Wood