All The Celebrity Christmas Trees That Are Probably A Bit Fancier Than Yours

Kylie Jenner's is 20 FOOT HIGH wtf

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:28

Maybe the best day of the whole year is the day that you decide to get your Christmas tree out.

Stick Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat, wear your snuggliest jumper and prepare to turn your home into a winter wonderland.

Fancy learning how to do your Crimbo wrapping like a Pinterest pro this year? Look no further...

But what happens when you’re a super famous sort at Christmas? Do you still have to climb into the loft and wade through stacks of weird-smelling old stuff to find the decorations?

Do you still have to get super creative with two bits of tinsel and a box of 90s baubles? And what about the yearly tradition of falling out with your loved ones over tangled fairy lights?

Judging by all of this lot below, putting up your Christmas tree when you’re a celeb is a little bit different to the rest of us, because their efforts are seriously magical and their decoration game is STRONG.

Here’s all the A-lister trees that are probably a bit fancier than yours this year.

Kylie Jenner

thank you @jeffleatham & team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life ... 🎀

They might just be the biggest baubles we've ever seen. Are they shiny, rose gold space hoppers?

Britney Spears

🎄🌹

🎄🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Proof that Britney is the Christmas fairy herself. There is no other explanation for this perfect tree.

Nick Jonas

It’s almost Christmas time... 😎🎄

It’s almost Christmas time... 😎🎄

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick is all of us when you step back and realise that your Christmas tree is probably the most beautiful thing you've ever created.

Mariah Carey

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

She don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing she needs... and it's a step ladder to stop the star from looking wonky.

Ed Sheeran

In the mood of the mooj

In the mood of the mooj

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

GREAT EFFORT, ED. Nice to see that there's a few celebs out there who ditch perfection in favour of errr... the home made vibe.

Paris Hilton

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...🎄

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...🎄

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Would you really expect anything other than Barbie's Dream Christmas from Paris? No one else could get away with giant roses on their tree.

Tom Fletcher

It’s all gone horribly wrong...🎄

It’s all gone horribly wrong...🎄

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

We're gonna guess that Tom and Gi dressed their lovely tree by simultaneously writing a catchy song, filming a viral video and making their children's dreams come true because that's just what the Fletcher family do.

Emily Ratajkowski

‘Tis the season 🌲

‘Tis the season 🌲

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Why bother with crappy fairy lights, tinsel and baubles when your face and bod is the main gift in life?

Ashley Tisdale

🎄Bring on the holiday cheer🎄 I’ve teamed up with @stjude and @kmart to donate to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by taking a selfie of my ridiculously awesome ugly sweater. Show me your sweater swag and Kmart will donate $1 to St.Jude for every selfie shared!! Here’s how: Step 1️⃣ Upload your photo Step 2️⃣ Tag @stjude and @kmart using #UglySweaterForBetter The more selfies shared, the more money raised! #SelfieShowdown

Full marks for the ultimate traditional tree with tartan decorations, and some bonus points for a truly hideous-but-great Crimbo jumper.

Sarah Hyland

First Christmas tree with this one 🎄 ❤️

First Christmas tree with this one 🎄 ❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Alright, it might not be the finished product, but this is just too cute not to include really.

Zoella

Will never tire of seeing this beauty light up the room every evening! It’s a shame that Christmas trees in the home aren’t an all year round thing as I would SO be on board with that!

Zoe takes Christmas VERY SERIOUSLY, so it goes without saying that her main living room tree (oh yes, there's more than one) is something straight outta Pinterest.

Words by Lucy Wood

