Christmas Eyebrow Trends Have Arrived Everyone, And Honestly Please Make It Stop

You can always rely on Instagram to turn something wholesome and pure into a makeup trend that makes you want to disconnect your 4G forever and run off to live in the wilderness.

Before we share the horrors of Christmas Brows, how about getting your wrapping looking Pinterest af?

But prepare to be horrified like never before, because the latest unsuspecting victim of merciless but imaginative Instagram MUAs? Actual Christmas. It's so sad.

With just two weeks to go until the big man in red comes down your chimney and makes all of your dreams come true, Instagram has decided that now is the time to start expressing your festive joy through the medium of eyebrows.

The Christmas eyebrow trends have officially kicked off on social media, and you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s a whole load of understated and wearable choice for you to pick from for your work Xmas do.

For example, you might wanna grab yourself some stick on sequins, a little golden star and a whole lot of patience to create the feathery branch effect for these truly wondrous Christmas Tree Brows. Sigh.

Is it weird that, with the bright pink lip and the minimal eye makeup, we actually don’t hate them? Christmas is officially turning us insane.

For the artistically skilled, steady handed elves out there, Bauble brows might be a better option.

Sure, the eye makeup itself might be pretty awesome with red glitter cat eyeliner, a gold smokey eye and a silver inner corner, but using an eyeliner to hang teeny tiny BAUBLES FROM YOUR BROWS is possibly one step too far.

Now we all just need to sit and wait for the day that Instagram tells us to weave the ingredients of a mince pie into your eyebrow hairs.

Forget the Naughty or Nice list, this lot are on Santa’s Extra list.

Words by Lucy Wood