15 Christmas PJ Sets That You'll Want To Wear All Of Christmas Day

There’s two types of people in the world; people who get all dressed up in head to toe glitter, sass and sparkle for Christmas Day, and people who spend the entire day in pyjamas, fluffy socks and a dressing gown.

Anyone who's on the hunt for gift wrapping inspo needs to see this awesome and cute confetti tutorial...

If the latter sounds more like you and you can’t think of anything worse than wearing a tight dress for present opening and Christmas dinner scoffing, then you’re definitely on our wave length.

On the hunt for the perfect festive ‘jarmas to keep you cosy on the 25th? Fleecey penguins and polar bears your idea of a festive GRWM?

Here’s 15 pairs of perfect pjs that’ll see you right from waking up to your stocking, all the way through to falling asleep on the sofa.

1. For when you're wondering whether Santa saw you stalking your ex's Instagram yesterday.

Christmas Check Short Pyjama Set - Chelsea Peers at ASOS, £19.50

2. For when you want to feel like you're straight out of a Richard Curtis movie.

Cosy Woven Pyjamas - Boden, £48.00

3. For when you can't actually remember the last time you stepped into the outside world.

'Baby Its Cold Outside' Long Sleeve Tee & Legging Pyjama Set - ASOS, £24.00

4. For when you value festive snacks over most humans.

Burgundy Mince Pie Pyjama Set - New Look, £7.49

5. For when you want to look cuter than an actual Christmas card.

Gingerbread Matching Pyjamas - Monki, £25.00

6. For when you wanna go festive but not too festive because red doesn't match your aesthetic.

Star & Moon Pyjama Top - Vero Moda at ASOS, £11.00

7. For when you're over reindeers, penguins and polar bears already.

Meowy Christmas Sleep T-Shirt - Topshop, £19.00

8. For when it's just a tradition that you cannot escape.

Red Christmas Morning Slogan Pyjama Set - New Look, £17.99

9. For when the four main food groups are candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

Gingerbread Man Pyjama Set In 100% Modal - ASOS, £28.00

10. For when you're on a mistletoe mission with that fitty from across the road.

Red Mistletoe Printed Short Pyjama Set - Missguided, £15.00

11. For when you need to look cute af while diving head first into the Quality Street.

Cosy Woven Pyjamas - Boden, £48.00

12. For when you want to keep it a little bit classy.

F&F Winter Scene Print Twosie - Tesco, £16.00

13. For when you're wearing a messy bun, Christmas pjs and reindeer antlers but still slaying.

Stella Sleigh Tee & Legging Set - Boohoo, £16.00

14. For when you need to let the pigs in blankets know that your love for them is real.

Reindeer Christmas Pyjama Gift Set - Matalan, £12.00

15. And last but not least, when you just want to grab some blankets, put on The Grinch and get cosy.

Iceberg Animals Classic Lounge Pants - Fat Face, £32.00

Words by Lucy Wood