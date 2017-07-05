Here's That $422 Designer Trash Bag You Always Wanted To Spend Your Money On

If the elegant phrase ‘I’m trash’ comes out of your mouth on a regular basis when talking about your faves, your crush or your lifestyle, then get ready to come face to face with your ultimate fashion accessory.

A swanky designer brand have released a $422 (that’s £316.12, FYI) trash bag for all of your couture needs, specifically on those days where you’re still actual trash but also feeling expensive af.

Because your average roll of bargain bin liners just doesn’t make the cut anymore, Spanish luxury brand BIIS have ditched the squeaky plastic in favour of leather trash bags.

You’ll be pleased to know that the leather bin bags come in three varieties of size, with the smallest costing a cool $258 and the largest priced at £422.

Yep, it basically redefines everything you thought you knew about being extra.

BIIS (which has a website covered in moving flies and actual falling trash) simply describes the bags as “made in quality Spanish leather but looks like a real plastic trash bag.” Same.

Honestly, we’re hoping for a bin juice perfume to complete the aesthetic and live out our dream as full on trash.

Weirdo style by @aliciapadron_ Weirdo style by @aliciapadron_ A post shared by Ruben Gomez y Sara Lasry (@biis_ig) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Amongst the rest of their couture collection you’ll also find ring pull pendants, bluebottle earrings and the recycling logo for you to proudly wear to live out your true life as a trash icon who's also environmentally aware.

Finally, fashion makes sense.

Words by Lucy Wood