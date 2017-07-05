MTV Style

Here's That $422 Designer Trash Bag You Always Wanted To Spend Your Money On

When you're trash but also expensive af

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 09:56

If the elegant phrase ‘I’m trash’ comes out of your mouth on a regular basis when talking about your faves, your crush or your lifestyle, then get ready to come face to face with your ultimate fashion accessory.

A swanky designer brand have released a $422 (that’s £316.12, FYI) trash bag for all of your couture needs, specifically on those days where you’re still actual trash but also feeling expensive af.

How about we have a watch of the celebrity eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

Because your average roll of bargain bin liners just doesn’t make the cut anymore, Spanish luxury brand BIIS have ditched the squeaky plastic in favour of leather trash bags.

You’ll be pleased to know that the leather bin bags come in three varieties of size, with the smallest costing a cool $258 and the largest priced at £422.

Yep, it basically redefines everything you thought you knew about being extra.

Litter collection Shot by @adriangonzalezcohen Beauty @vicentguijarro Lights @pablomingo Thanks to @q17studios #litter #objecttrouve #unisexjewelry

BIIS (which has a website covered in moving flies and actual falling trash) simply describes the bags as “made in quality Spanish leather but looks like a real plastic trash bag.” Same.

Honestly, we’re hoping for a bin juice perfume to complete the aesthetic and live out our dream as full on trash.

Weirdo style by @aliciapadron_

Weirdo style by @aliciapadron_

A post shared by Ruben Gomez y Sara Lasry (@biis_ig) on

Amongst the rest of their couture collection you’ll also find ring pull pendants, bluebottle earrings and the recycling logo for you to proudly wear to live out your true life as a trash icon who's also environmentally aware.

Finally, fashion makes sense. Tweet all of your thoughts and feels about this over to @MTVUK.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From MTV Style

6 Ways To Winterproof Your Hair

33 Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 That Are Actually Quite Good

Secret Santa Gifts Under £10 | Christmas

25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

Affordable Gifts That Look Expensive | Christmas 2017

Zendaya's Wavy-Curly Hair Tutorial Is Everything You Ever Needed

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Too Faced Unveil Their New Glittery Face Mask And It's Called Glow Job

Here's That $422 Designer Trash Bag You Always Wanted To Spend Your Money On

Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Merch Collection and We're Obsessed

What To Buy The Girlfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

The Ultimate Luxury Christmas Gift Guide 2017

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos