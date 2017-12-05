There's A New Disney Princess Footwear Collection So That's Your Christmas List Sorted

Convinced that you were born into the wrong life and you’re actually supposed to be wearing enormous dresses, singing with the birds, marrying a handsome prince and occasionally proving that good always triumphs when fighting the powers of evil?

Yep, it's official - you were destined to be a Disney princess.

You might not quite have sorted out the super shiny cascading curls or the fairy godmother quite yet, but at least you can show your true identity with your shoes now.

Footwear designer Ruthie Davis has teamed up with Disney for the ultimate Disney Princess shoe collection, combining some of the most iconic Disney cartoons of all time with some serious cool-girl-glam vibes.

Explaining her ideas behind must-have range, Ruthie told The Hollywood Reporter: "The Disney people saw my designs [from a past Minions-inspired collection] and asked if they could work with me directly and the rest is history.

“The idea being that I will cycle through the 11 Disney princesses as important princess milestones come up, from a film to a birthday or anniversary.”

The first gal up to get the Disney x Ruthie Davis treatment is notorious hairband lover and friendly dwarf BFF Snow White, whose eight-piece collection is coming your way in January to mark an amazing 80 years since the film’s initial release.

So it only makes sense that you celebrate in style by investing in a pair of these bad boys, with names like Rotten Apple, Heart & Dagger, Good vs Evil and Diamond Mine.

Explaining the inspo for turning Disney princesses into shoe form, Ruthie said: “With the modern princesses especially, it’s not so much about the prince anymore.

“It’s really about the princess achieving things. It’s about her own success and independence. (Tiana runs her own restaurant!)"

Ruthie added: "That’s a story I love. It is pretty much why I do what I do. You don’t want a princess who is too princess-y; you want a power princess!”

If you prefer your princess footwear with a bit more kick, Mulan’s coming your way for Davis Fall 2018 to tie in with the live action movie launch, so you’d better get saving.

