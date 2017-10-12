Dramatic Celeb Hair Transformations That’ll Make You Want To Switch Up Your Own

From Bella Thorne and Kim Kardashian experimenting with the bleach to Cara Delevingne and Zayn Malik shaving it all off, 2017 has already been quite the year for celeb hair transformations and it’s making us want to run straight to the hairdressers.

But before you do, be inspired by the celebs that dye, snip and shave their locks more than we even get a chance to brush ours…

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

1. Ariana Grande’s shimmery silver

Ariana – who has shied away from drastic colour changes since her red ‘Victorious’ days – recently unveiled a silvery-grey barnet which fans think holds a huge likeness to GOT’s Daenerys Targaryen. They also think it could be a wig, but either way we’re living for this colour.

2. Bella Thorne = blonde bombshell

From turquoise to red with green tips to dark blue to Barbie pink, Bella has dyed her hair almost every shade of the rainbow in the past year. For her 20th birthday, she revealed a platinum blonde ‘do, and we’re living vicariously through her while we pluck up the courage to at least try one colour on our own hair.

3. Troye Sivan’s beachy curls

Troye surprised us all with a voluminous and curly blonde hairdo earlier this year. Paired with those piercing blue eyes, we’re praying he stays golden (oh, and drops another album while he’s at it).

4. Zayn Malik’s ever-changing ‘do

Gone are the days of the cute 1D quiff as just this year Zayn’s hair has shape shifted from grown out tousled locks, to pastel green tips, to an even bolder look - ACTUALLY bald. He confessed he had to shave it after bleaching it too many times and destroying his hair (but we kinda dig it so it's ok).

5. Kylie Jenner is getting wiggy with it

You know you’re the definition of a wig fanatic when no one’s really sure what your actual hair looks like. We’d love nothing more than to rock a different lip kit shade and hair colour each week but who can even afford to go to the hairdressers that much? Oh right, Kylie can.

6. Kim Kardashian’s platinum locks

Kim decided she had enough of her poker-straight black ‘do and swapped it for a show stopping platinum blonde shade that’s guaranteed to have you reaching for the bleach. Can us mere mortals pull it off though? There's only one way to find out...

7. Zoe Kravitz’s braids to brunette

“New hair. Who dis?” is exactly what Zoe told her fans on Instagram as she revealed a rather dramatic hair transformation. After trading in her signature blonde microbraids for a blonde pixie, we couldn’t believe how flawless she looked. Then she made a case for brunette and we loved it even more.

8. Jesy Nelson’s copper and candyfloss

Jesy was determined to experiment with her hair this year, starting off with ALL the copper vibes, before moving to blonde, dark brown and even a dreamy pastel pink shade for Summertime Ball. She’s now back to caramel brunette and we need to catch our breath before she dyes it again. We literally can't keep up.

9. Katy Perry’s Miley-inspired edgy pixie

While her pixie has definitely been on trend this year, the actual reason behind Katy’s chop was about reconnecting with her authentic self and ‘redefining what it means to be feminine’. We salute you, Katy.

10. Cara Delevingne’s buzz cut

Cara was the talk of the town when she shaved her head for a film role, then she dyed it several times before growing it into a brunette pixie cut. It’s definitely inspired us to reach for the shaver and go on a never-ending quest to have all hairstyles.

11. Selena Gomez’s sophisticated lob

While Selena never strays too far from her signature dark brown, she’s never afraid to change up her style and even replaced her long layers for a classic, sleek lob. We’ve never known hair envy like this.

12. Emilia Clarke’s real-life alter ego

While Emilia is known for her platinum locks on Game of Thrones, it’s always been the work of a wig… until now. This year, she went from bronde to a dark bob with a feathery fringe to real-life Khaleesi so she could make her GOT dream a reality. LOVE.

13. Rihanna’s auburn to black waves

We’re pretty sure Rihanna has had more hair styles than she’s had singles (and she's had A LOT of those). in 2017, RiRi showcased centre-parted auburn waves at the Grammys and most recently, black tousled waves. Kweeeeen.

14. Lena Dunham’s short and spiky chop

Lena joined the chopped hair crew by unveiling her short and spiky hair on Instagram, along with the hilarious caption: “You mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for”. 2017 is really becoming the year of short, short hair isn’t it?

15. Chloe Ferry’s fifty shades of hair dye

From autumn highlights to mint green chic, Chlo loves rocking a new shade every month. She’s basically the Newcastle version of Kylie Jenner and we're mesmerised.