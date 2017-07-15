MTV Style

8 Fashion And Beauty Influencers To Follow Who Are Also Disability Advocates

Wardrobe and makeup inspo time

All too often when it comes to fashion and beauty blogging, it can feel like you’re looking at a cookie cutter stamp of the same person over and over. When it comes to body shape, skin colour, ability and lifestyle, there’s not a whole lot of variety going on at the top.

But dig a little deeper and there ARE amazing influencers out there doing something a little bit different, who need way more kudos and attention for their awesome content.

Did y'know that this is how a LUSH Brazened Honey face mask is made? Well now you do...

You might think that living with a disability (visible or invisible) could mean some changes to your personal style, your wardrobe or even the contents of your makeup bag - but this lot definitely prove otherwise.

Making the fashion and beauty blogging world a whole lot more accessible, inclusive and inspirational, here’s 8 influencers to follow asap who are also brilliant disability advocates.

1. Jordan Bone

All aboard 🖤

All aboard 🖤

Jordan has become a fashion and beauty blogging fave over the past couple of years after she opened up about her struggles with depression, following a car accident which left her paralysed from the chest down when she was 15 years old.

She’s pretty much the only girl to turn to if you want a lesson in the perfect night out makeup or a poppin’ highlight, and you can pick up her book My Beautiful Struggle for a seriously inspiring read, too. Follow Jordan HERE.

2. Tess Daly

For many years, people have stared at me for all the wrong reasons; “why she in a wheelchair?”, “why she gotta wear that strap?”, “can she walk though??” and it used to (I repeat USED TO!) make me shrink away, keep myself inconspicuous, hide what was really under the surface... Until one day, i thought “what the bloody hell am I doing!?”, and I gave myself permission to actually LIKE who I was and F*CK what other people thought. I finally realised, you just gotta #KEEPONBEINGYOU and I found the confidence to let the real me shine. Now when they stare, I damn well KNOW they thinkin’ “giiiiirl, where are them shoes from though!?!”. BIG shout out to @missguided for pushing such an amazing campaign and empowering us ALL to be our own biggest fan 🖤 Everything I’m wearing in this picture is from @missguided ❤️

For many years, people have stared at me for all the wrong reasons; “why she in a wheelchair?”, “why she gotta wear that strap?”, “can she walk though??” and it used to (I repeat USED TO!) make me shrink away, keep myself inconspicuous, hide what was really under the surface... Until one day, i thought “what the bloody hell am I doing!?”, and I gave myself permission to actually LIKE who I was and F*CK what other people thought. I finally realised, you just gotta #KEEPONBEINGYOU and I found the confidence to let the real me shine. Now when they stare, I damn well KNOW they thinkin’ “giiiiirl, where are them shoes from though!?!”. BIG shout out to @missguided for pushing such an amazing campaign and empowering us ALL to be our own biggest fan 🖤 Everything I’m wearing in this picture is from @missguided ❤️

You’ve probably seen Tess all over your Facebook and Insta feeds thanks to her on point outfits and ability to do eyeshadow like it’s some kind of magical power, but it’s not just her blending skills that are inspirational.

Tess was disagonised with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2 at just 18 months old and has been in a wheel chair ever since. Not that it gets in the way, though - she’s currently got over 100k Instagram followers and a brand new YouTube channel, too. Follow Tess HERE.

3. Kaitlyn Dobrow

SUPER SMOKEY EYES & NUDE LIPS｜♡

Watching Kaitlyn’s YouTube vids feels like you’re chatting to a best friend - a best friend who also happens to be awesome at beauty tutorials. Oh, and those flawless makeup looks are applied with prosthetic limbs by the way - no biggie.

Kaitlyn contracted bacterial meningitis in 2013 and underwent a lifechanging quadruple amputation. She’s incredibly inspiring, but also extremely talented with some ridiculously cool makeup techniques everyone can learn from. Follow Kaitlyn HERE.

4. Emily Davison

It is an honour to have a picture of me taken by Mihaela Noroc of @the.atlas.of.beauty she's a true talent! #beauty #theatlasofbeauty #books #culture #diversity #photography #disability #travel

When it comes to down to earth, day to day cosy content, Emily's blog needs to be your first stop with everything from winter wardrobe hauls to current fave makeup products. It's pretty clear that beauty is a serious passion for Emily and the girl knows her stuff.

She's also on the pretty brilliant mission to change people's perceptions of sight loss, using her own experiences to prove that you can be severly visually impaired and still be fashionable and on trend af. Follow Emily HERE.

5. Grace Mandeville

Couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my 23rd birthday than to travel to Monaco and Nice. Thanks for the best birthday present @ryanhanthony 💙

When we grow up, we wanna be as cool as Grace Mandeville. You've basically gone and found your brand new ultimate style inspo right here, with an Instagram feed is full of 70s-inspired throwback vibes outfits that'll leave you seriously in love.

Grace also happens to have one hand, but she's super chill about the whole thing - she's spoken about it candidly (and sarcastically) on her YouTube channel. Follow Grace HERE.

6. Jillian Mercado

Zoom, zoom, zoom make my heart go, boom boom, my super nova girl 🚀 on the cover of @glassbook photography @paolo_m_testa styled @sheadaspin makeup @sofichernyak hair @lorenzodiazhair

Jillian describes herself as a 'model, creative, activist, Latina, & loving life', which is a pretty great combo of qualities. She suffers from muscular dystrophy and has been in a wheelchair since the age of three, but Jillian has also built a towering fashion career which saw her become the face of Beyonce's fashion line in 2016.

Her Instagram proves that she's got a killer sense of style and Jillian definitely isn't afraid to experiment with different fashion and beauty looks despite her disability. She literally slays every time. Follow Jillian HERE.

7. Cailey Darling

What is your biggest issue with jeans? Mine is that I love a skinny leg and my body type is much larger in the middle than at the legs so even when I get jeans that are meant to be skinny they are baggy at the ankles. Not these! I got them in my @diaandco box and the brand is @molly.and.isadora. I’m in a size 28 and they fit like a dream. Croptop is from @witchworldwide #fatshion #bodypositive #diaandco #plussize #fatbabe #psootd #alternativecurves #greenhair #allbodiesaregoodbodies #fatfashion #plussizefashion

Cailey is an empowering mega babe who stands up for inclusivity for all when it comes to both plus size bodies and (as she herself is declared legally blind) disability. With unwavering confidence and some next level outfit posts, Cailey champions fat positivity and the validity of invisible illness.

Head over to her Instagram to see brave, bold and bright outfits and looks that stick a middle finger up to society - we're particularly obsessed with her sassy swimwear posts. Follow Cailey HERE.

8. Shelby

Ready for the #MTVEMAs!! I've been waiting to go for literally ever so I'm so excited! #babesofmissguided #KEEPONBEINGYOU ❣️ . . . . . . #London #OOTD #OOTN #MOTD #fashionvlogger #beautyvlogger #bawse

Shelby is just starting out on her journey into the world of fashion and beauty influencers, but has already been picked out by Missguided for the fierce sense of style that she rocks day to day. Her condition is called Spinal Muscular Astrophy, but definitely doesn't stop her from dressing like a total Instagram queen.

Expect to see sassy heels, knee high boots, oversized denim jackets and sequin dresses from Shelby, and check out her YouTube vlogs for more insight into living with disability. Follow Shelby HERE.

