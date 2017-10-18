Fashion Fix: Harry Styles Shocks Fans With Style Switch Up And Topshop's Stranger Things Collab Is Here

If you've been so busy this week that you've not had enough time to even so much as browse every single new in section of your fave online shops, then we feel your pain.

But it's totally fine, because we've rounded up some of the most important news and happenings that have been going in the world of mom jeans and vinyl skirts and put them all in one handy list for you.

You know, because you can't just not know these really very important things.

A sexy goldfish costume...

For reasons we’re really not sure of, there is now a sexy goldfish Halloween costume. Nope, us either. Thanks to Twitter this rather fetching number popped up on our timeline earlier this week, and was even followed by two more. So that’s now three people who can proudly say they’ve modelled an orange fish outfit.

Harry Styles' unexpected fashion decision...

Harry with a fan backstage pic.twitter.com/KKKbPWJyQq — best harry pics (@thestylespics) October 15, 2017

We love nothing more than when Harry Styles throws us a curveball in the fashion department, and that’s exactly what he’s done this week. The Sign Of The Times singer was only pictured wearing baggy jeans (Gucci ones, obvs) and a pair of Vans. Is this a Freaky Friday situation or did he just fancy a change? Either way we’re into it.

Topshop x Stranger Things...

The hit TV show Stranger Things is having a fashion moment 🚨https://t.co/l4UR2uLPry pic.twitter.com/IRunKNL2K0 — Topshop (@Topshop) October 20, 2017

After literally everyone we knew became worryingly obsessed with Stranger Things, it was really only a matter of time before they launched their own merch with Topshop. From t-shirts with Eleven’s face on it to a backpack just like from the show, it’s actually not the worst we’ve ever seen.

A Taylor Swift throwback to end all others...

Taylor Swift looking great during the early years of her career.

HI TAYLOR. We thought in honour of her dropping a surprise new track in the form of ‘Gorgeous’ we’d remind you all of this really great look she once wore. Is it a tea towel? Is it a scarf? Don’t be silly, it’s her dress!

Kendall’s belfie moment...

84° 84° A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Everyone’s talking about Kendall’s Instagram and it’s all because of her bum. The model decided to post a super risqué snap this week and fans are calling her out for it being supposedly photoshopped. Either way she looks great and we think we’ll leave it at just that.