Fidget Spinner Contouring Is Now A Thing Thanks To MUA James Charles

So fidget spinners for contouring… maybe don’t try this one at home

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 18:19

Another day another sorta nuts make up trend from the internet. This time it’s using fidget spinners for contouring. Doesn’t quite beat matching your nude lipstick to your nipple colour, but it’s right up there. 

Make up artist James Charles has shared a new hack using the gadget of the moment, and 3.2 million people have watched the how-to clip.

Thankfully the little device isn’t actually spinning as he applies his make up - that really would be taking make up application to a whole new level. 

FIDGET SPINNER CONTOURING?! 😂🔪 have you guys played with one of these things yet?! I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD and they're so fun 💕 tag a friend who'd love this! 😂

“FIDGET SPINNER CONTOURING?! have you guys played with one of these things yet?! I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD and they're so fun,” says the video’s caption. 

There’s also a lol and a knife emoji in there… if you didn't already get that it’s all a bit of a joke.

“My last ig post is 150% a joke to get likes I hope y'all realise that anyways fidget spinners are actually so good it helps me stay focused,” James posted on Twitter. 

So take that fidget spinner outta your make up bag, ok?!

Words: Olivia Cooke

