Why Wear Clothes When You Can Wear This Giant Knitted Body Sock All Winter

Snug as a bug

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 12:23

You might assume that your knitwear game has already peaked when you’re bundled up in a light up Christmas jumper, a snuggly scarf and a full-on wooly hat that’s bigger than your actual head.

But you would be very wrong indeed in thinking that, because no one has reached their full knitwear potential until they’re the owner of this magical creation - a giant knitted body sock.

Move over Lenny Kravtiz and your enormous all-consuming monster scarf, because there’s a new oversized knitwear queen on the block and it’s Bulgarian woollen designer Dukyana.

Dukyana.com

They’ve designed the most truly epic winter fashion creation your eyeballs will ever see by combining a scarf, a jumper, a dress and a Christmas stocking all into one wearable wonder.

Dukyana’s ‘chunky mohair tube scarf in beige mix’ keeps you snug as a bug from head to toe, and importantly doesn’t bother with unnecessary things like arm holes which would only minimise the amazing warmth potential. Who even needs arm holes anyway?

Dukyana.com

Sure, it might cost a not-so-fun £208 per giant tube scarf and be currently sold out thanks to overwhelming demand, but it would also mean that we’d never have to buy any other winter clothes ever again so... Swings and roundabouts.

We’d imagine that other benefits probably include never having to worry about what to wear to work or college ever again (it's an easy choice), never having to miss your duvet when you’re walking in the cold (you're basically wearing it), and also never having to worry about food babies (so much STRETCH).

In conclusion, what’s the point in wearing lame jeans and jumpers through winter when you could be wearing this marvel instead?

Words by Lucy Wood

