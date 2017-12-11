Gigi Hadid Is Rocking Some Armpit Fluff In Her Video For The LOVE Advent

With Kendall Jenner chugging raw eggs straight outta the fridge behind one of last week’s doors, the latest LOVE Advent installment comes from her best pal and general mega babe, Gigi Hadid.

Before we talk all things Hadid, how about a rewind to that time Gigi did a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue?

Getting stuck in with ‘freeform day’ (whatever that means - answers on a postcard please, gym fans), Gigi’s wearing her own Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid collection with a red sports bra and leggings to show off her best boxing moves.

Embracing the ‘stay strong’ theme of this year’s calendar, Gigi is getting just as sweaty as Kendall in her video for Day 11 - but it’s definitely not her workout routine that’s got everyone talking.

It's the armpits.

Along with the designer gym gear, Gigi is also rocking a completely un-retouched look for the video and showcasing a whole lot of sweat, a non-photoshopped stomach when sitting down, and the one that’s caused all the conversation - armpit fluff.

Some fans say she’s made the conscious decision NOT to shave her armpit hair ahead of the shoot, and the comments section of the video is FULL of people living for the idea that a supermodel has ditched her razor to embrace the natural look.

Chatting about featuring in the LOVE Advent, Gigi didn't mention the armpit situation but did say: "I love seeing everyone else's videos. It's celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries.

"The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style."

Meanwhile, others reckon that it’s actually just some threads of dark fabric that have stuck to her pits from the cropped navy jacket she’s seen wearing at one point.

Either way, whether it’s unashamed body hair and giving zero effs about showing it, or just the realities of unglamorous, very sweaty exercising being showcased in a high profile fashion shoot, we’re definitely here for it.

YES GIGI.

Words by Lucy Wood