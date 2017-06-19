MTV Style

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Say no to stubble

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 15:46

While summer is obviously all kinds of great, there is a whoe lot more pressure to make some kind of hair removal effort before getting your bod out. Shaving - ugh. Waxing - ugh. Threading - ugh. Although, quick reminder, if you don’t want to, you absolutely don’t have to.

Whether you’re just planning on a quick leg de-fuzz or whether you’re carefully plotting to transform yourself into a silky, slippery dolphin from head to toe, there’s a lot of room for error when it comes to hair removal.

But have no fear, oh future smooth criminal, because this is a handy rundown of every hair removal fail you could possibly encounter, and how to fix it asap.

1. Your razor just isn’t doing the job anymore.

This one’s pretty self explanitory, but if your razor is leaving you with a li’l bit of spike or cutting your ankles to pieces, it’s likely that you need to treat yourself to a new one. An old razor means dull blades, which makes it impossible to get a close shave and will leave you with nasty razor burn - not to mention the fact they’re covered in gross bacteria.

Yes they’re (ridiculously) expensive, but if you’re serious about getting turning yourself into a human slip and slide this summer, then it’s probably worth investing in a shiny new one.

2. Shaving feels kinda painful.

If you dive straight in with your razor as soon as you step in the shower, your skin won’t be ready to receive the blade and you’ll slice up any little lumps and bumps that might be on the skin of your legs or underarms. Painful, and also not the greatest look.

Instead, make shaving the last possible part of your shower routine. By the time you’ve shampoo’d, conditioned, shower gel’d and lord knows what else, the warm water will have softened your follicles to make the whole thing more of a gentle experience on your skin.

3. You’ve always got a li’l bit of stubble left.

Shaving complete - but ten hours later you step out of the shower, ready to admire your legs looking like a polished laminate floor, and find that errr, there’s still a little bit of fuzz going on.

That could be because you’re not exfoliating before you shave. Your razor will just get clogged with dead skin cells if you skip out that important step, leaving you with a much less close finish. Get yourself a good, large grain scrub to smooth things over first, then use short strokes over the area for less missed hairs.

4. You’re forever cutting yourself.

Fed up of wading through a massacre-inspired river of blood every time you hop out the shower? Cutting your legs (and especially ankles) is one of the big downsides of choosing shaving for hair removal, but it’s easy to avoid if you’re actually careful.

Make sure you’re not using too much pressure with your razor - it only collects more dead skin, causes more friction for razor burn, and means you’re more likely to cut yourself. And try to take your time with the job at hand, you wouldn’t run with scissors so don’t speed shave either.

5. You’re left with itchy af skin.

Sensitive skin needs to be treated like the delicate, fragile little fairy that it is, so quit it with the lazy shaving and look after it properly. Guilty of dry shaving? Stop that shit immediately - it’s a guaranteed swamp of irritation and razor burn, so always soak your skin in warm water for a while first to be more gentle on your follicles.

Up the moisture to the next level by using shaving cream or conditioner too, and ALWAYS moisturise after you’re out of the bath or shower. Shaving is a harsh option and can really dry out your skin, so always slap on the moisturiser - preferably while your legs are still damp to help retain the extra water.

6. Two words: RED. BUMPS.

Hands in the air if one of your biggest struggles in life is those little red, bumpy gits who always seem to pop up and never go away. It’s HELLISH, and annoyingly they can appear for a number of reasons - shaving in a hurry, going against the grain, you’re a bit too sweaty in that area… Yum.

Try dabbing a little hydrocortisone cream on the big’uns to calm the redness. Opt for high cut undies so they don’t rub against your bikini line. Exfoliate the area before removing the hair, and make sure the skin is softened and follicles opened with warm water. Dab on some rubbing alcohol to kill bacteria and close the pores.

THEN - here’s the tricksy part - apply either an unscented deodorant stick or a dusting powder like Lush’s Silky Underwear, to prevent chafing and razor burn. Seriously, this is the part that makes a big difference.

7. Pesky ingrown hairs that just won’t quit.

Another super common problem that can totally ruin your silky dolphin vibe is ingrown hairs - bumps that form over your hair follicles and swell when the hair tries to grow back through them. If you’re really unlucky, these can then look like actual spots when they fill with oils, pus and bacteria. Not cute.

Try your best to resist popping them and pulling out the hair yourself (although yep, it’s literally the most tempting thing of all time). Instead, use a warm compress to break up the bump and soften the skin to coax the hair out on its own.

If you’re really prone to them, exfoliating before hair removal can make a mega difference.

8. Waxing hurts more than your last break up.

Obviously, applying hot wax to your skin and ripping out the hairs is never gonna be all flowers and candy floss - but there are a few ways that you can minimise the pain levels when you go for a wax.

Avoid drinking caffeine or alcohol before hand. While a coffee or something stronger might help with the bravery, their stimulants can actually make the skin a lot more sensitive. And similarly, waxing right before your period arrives also means your sensitivity levels are SUPER high. Try waxing at least five days before you’re due on.

And maybe the worst but most effective suggestion? Speed up when you pull the strip away. Go too slowly and it’ll only hurt more, while also removing a lot less hair than it could do. Pretend it’s a plaster and rip it off ASAP.

9. You’re left with loads of hairs after a big ol’ wax sesh.

Is there anything worse than putting yourself through the ordeal of a wax, only to find a load of stubble still left behind? Agh, the struggle is real - so make sure to remember these magical top tips before your next one.

Your hair should be 1/4-1/2 of an inch long before you consider waxing. Any shorter and it just won’t work properly. And on the flip side, the hair shouldn’t be too long either as it could just snap above the skin surface rather than being ripped out below the surface.

Apply the wax in the same direction that the hair goes, and remove it in the opposite direction. Sorted.

10. You feel obliged to shave but actually don’t wanna.

While having silky smooth limbs is all very well and good when it comes to streamlining yourself, it’s only worth doing if it’s what you wanna do. If you don’t wanna do any hair removal this summer, you absolutely don’t have to - and it’s your choice entirely.

A life without shaving cuts, 40 minute showers, waxing pain, red bumps, no super-expensive razors, and no judgemental f**kboy comments sounds like a pretty good option too tbh. Your choice.

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're as slippery as a dolphin for summer, how about a watch of Rose and Rosie taking The Body Part Challenge?

Latest News

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Camila Cabello Advises Fans Not to Be Afraid of Their Emotions

Michael Phelps Is Going To Race An Actual Shark Because Sure Why Not

Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For 'Wiping Away' Her Tears In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Cheryl Calls Liam Payne ‘The Most Amazing Daddy’ With Ridiculously Cute Father’s Day Insta Post

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

North West and Penelope Disick Got The Cutest Matching Fluffy Puppies For their Birthdays

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Zayn Malik Recruits Bella Hadid To Model His Zayn X Versus Fashion Line

Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, Jessie J & More Added To Grenfell Charity Single Line Up

More From MTV Style

Style

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Best Dressed | iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017

MTV Style

Love Island’s Alex And Olivia | Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

MTV's 10 Questions With Yara Shahidi

Style

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

James Charles MUA shares fidget spinner beauty hack
Style

Fidget Spinner Contouring Is Now A Thing Thanks To MUA James Charles

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Celebrity

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne